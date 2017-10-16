Following its acquisition of Nextbit earlier this year, gaming hardware company Razer is now gearing up to announce its first smartphone in just a couple of weeks. Little is known about the device right now, though we’ve caught a glimpse of it once previously, and Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has said it will be focused on gaming and entertainment.

Ahead of its unveiling on November 1, a fresh leak may have given us a better look at what the handset will offer in terms of design. The leaked photo arrives from tech website TechByte (via GSMArena), which indicates that the image is from a source working in the games industry; check it out below.



The photo doesn’t tell us much about the handset, though it does give away a few small details. There is a dual camera sensor at the top left next to an LED flash, a pair of buttons on its side, and the Razer logo in the middle of the device rear. This logo appears to be in the same as when we saw the device in Min-Liang Tan’s pocket a couple of weeks ago (seen below), though in the latest image it isn’t colored green. Will the logo light up? Or, perhaps, multiple variants of the device?

Finally, you may also notice that the device features the same square design that Nextbit opted for on its first and only smartphone, the Nextbit Robin.

There’s nothing yet to say that either of these devices is the real Razer smartphone, but we’ve only got a couple of weeks to find out for sure. What are your thoughts on the Razer smartphone’s potential? Let us know in the comments.