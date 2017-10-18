Monument Valley 2, the sequel to the beautiful puzzle game from 2014, is finally coming to Android. The game has been on iOS since June, but we haven’t heard much about an Android release until now. According to the game’s developer, ustwo games, it will be released in the Play Store on November 6. You can even head over to the listing now to pre-register.

In Monument Valley 2, you’ll be tasked with manipulating the landscape to make platforms, much like in the original. You’ll control Ro and her child as they embark on the magical architectural adventure discovering illusions and solving puzzles as they make their way through the Sacred Geometry. Players will also witness how the child’s dependency on the mother slowly changes into self-sufficiency.

The original Monument Valley was a smash success, taking home awards and scoring numerous favorable reviews. Ustwo games was able to combine stunning visuals, interesting gameplay, and a great soundtrack to give players a unique experience. Monument Valley 2 gives players more of the same with critics enjoying the simple gameplay mechanics, storytelling, and gorgeous artwork.

If you just can’t wait for the release, hit the button below and go download the first Monument Valley to tide you over. It’s still an amazing game that is well worth the $3.99 asking price. We’ll be sure to update you when Monument Valley 2 hits the scene.

