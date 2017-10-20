Samsung has taken the wraps off the rugged Galaxy Tab Active 2 tablet that’s aimed at business users. The device, which leaked a few days ago, is expected to be extremely durable thanks to its MIL-STD-810 certification and should survive severe pressure, temperatures, environments, vibration, and drops. It’s also IP68 rated for protection against water as well as dust.

The device comes with an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels and is powered by the Exynos 7870 chipset. It has 3 GB of RAM and only 16 GB of storage, but you have the option of expanding it for an additional 256 GB via a microSD card. Samsung’s latest tablet is also equipped with an 8 MP primary and a 5 MP secondary camera and packs a removable 4,450 mAh battery.

It runs Android 7.1 Nougat, supports LTE connectivity, and features the company’s proprietary S Pen stylus. The Tab Active 2 also sports a fingerprint scanner that’s located on the front but in case you wear gloves on the job, you can also unlock the device with the help of facial recognition.

Samsung says the tablet is suitable for use in many different industries for various reasons. It could be a great option for those working in construction based on its durable design, while the law enforcement sector may benefit from the many vehicle mounting options that are available.

Of course, just because it’s aimed at business users doesn’t mean it can’t serve as a personal tablet for entertainment purposes. If you’re particularly clumsy, the Tab Active 2 might be the perfect tablet for you.

The device will go on sale starting this month in select markets, although there’s no word yet on which ones exactly. The price also hasn’t been announced, but rumors have it that it will set you back somewhere between $500 and $600.