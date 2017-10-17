HTC is gearing up to release one or maybe even two new smartphones. The company has sent out press invites for an event taking place on November 2 in Taiwan. The invite doesn’t reveal much, but does contain the letter U in the middle, hinting that we’ll see a new device from the company’s flagship series — check it out below.

Based on the latest rumors, the U11 Life, U11 Plus, or maybe even both will make their debut at the event. The U11 Life is said to be HTC’s first Android One smartphone and should come with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, the Snapdragon 630 chipset, and a 16 MP primary camera. The device could be available in two variants: one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of space.

The U11 Life is also expected to have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and come with the Edge Sense feature that allows you to open an app of your choice just by squeezing the device. Other things worth mentioning are a 2,600 mAh battery, a 16 MP selfie snapper, and a stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo without HTC’s Edge user interface on top.

If mid-range devices aren’t really your thing, the HTC U11 Plus might get you more excited. Just like the U11, it will offer the Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4/6 GB of RAM, a 12 MP primary camera, and the innovative Edge Sense feature. However, it will have a larger 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone will have an IP68 rating, a fingerprint scanner, and an 8 MP selfie snapper. We would love to see it sport a bezel-less design that will enable it to take on the Pixel 2 XL, Huawei Mate 10, and LG V30, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

How do you think these two devices will stack up against the competition? Let us know in the comments.