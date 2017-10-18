The newly-announced Nokia 7 comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, 3,000 mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture.

When HMD Global sent out invites for a press event yesterday, many suspected that it might be for the unveiling of the long-awaited Nokia 7 – and they were right indeed. The company has finally taken the wraps off the newest member of Nokia’s Android smartphone family, coming exclusively to mainland China in just a few days.

As you can see above, design-wise, the newly-announced midranger is unmistakeably Nokia. On the front are a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display and a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie-shooter, and on the back, there is a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a dual-tone flash. The company says that similar to the Nokia 8, the Nokia 7 will feature what it calls the “Dual-sight” technology: it essentially lets users take pictures and videos using front and back cameras simultaneously, capturing “both sides of the story” or “Bothies” as Nokia prefers to call them. Yupp, it’s similar to what Samsung did back in 2013 with the Galaxy S4. Nokia seems to think that Bothies could become a thing, but I’m not so convinced.

Underneath its glass and aluminium construction, we find a beefy 3,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset. While every version will come with 64 GB of internal storage with an option for expansion via a microSD slot, consumers will have two configurations to choose from in terms of RAM: 4 GB of RAM, which will cost ¥2,499 (around US$377) and 6 GB of RAM, which will cost ¥200 more (around US$407).

The Nokia 7 will run Android Nougat out of the box (disappointing, I know), but the company assures that it will be upgradeable to Android Oreo. And last but not least, the phone comes with the good old 3.5 mm headphone jack, so no need for all that dongle nonsense.

The Nokia 7 will be available in China starting October 24 and at least for now, will remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Thoughts on Nokia’s brand-new Android smartphone? Would you want to see it launch globally? Let us know by leaving a comment below!