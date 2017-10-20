As we look back at cell phones from the past couple of years, we can see several trends emerge. These range from dual-camera setups, to bezel-less designs, dropping the headphone jack, and more. The next trend we see might be foldable phones. ZTE recently released the Axon M and we know that Samsung is working on a foldable device too. So, who’s next? If you guessed Huawei, you might be right.

Speaking to CNET, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer group, Richard Yu confirmed that the company is currently working on a foldable phone. Though it is currently working on the device, it’s not yet ready for release. Yu said that it could be ready as early as next year, but it needs a better, more flexible screen technology and mechanical design.

We have two screens. But we still have a small gap [between the screens]. That’s not good, and we should get rid of that gap.

In addition to a foldable phone, Yu has his sights set on Samsung and Apple. Currently, Huawei sits as the number three phone-maker in the world, but it’s not getting complacent. When asked if Huawei will challenge for the title of biggest smartphone vendor, the answer was a resounding “yes”.

We will overtake them definitely. That’s our destiny. Maybe I’m not humble … but nobody can stop us.

One area that Huawei is looking to expand in is the United States. It does most of its business in Asia and Europe so it has plenty of room to grow here in the States. If it’s looking to grab that number one spot, taking a large portion of customers from Apple and Samsung in the US would be a good way to go about it. The company recently announced the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design in an effort to do just that.