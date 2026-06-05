Your Galaxy S25 could get One UI 9 much earlier than expected

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly begun internal testing of One UI 9 for the Galaxy S25 series, according to tipster Tarun Vats.

The first One UI 9 test build has been spotted around two weeks earlier than last year’s One UI 8 testing timeline, suggesting faster development.

One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S25 lineup could arrive this month or next, while Galaxy S24 owners may have to wait longer.

Leaks about Samsung’s next major software update, One UI 9, are already emerging. Now, a fresh leak from reliable tipster Tarun Vats suggests the company may have kicked off development of One UI 9 for its older flagship phones.

Tarun Vats / X

In a post on X, Vats says Samsung has started internal testing of One UI 9 for the Galaxy S25 lineup. According to the tipster, the first internal test build has already been spotted, though the software version remains encrypted, preventing him from extracting additional details from the build number.

If the information is accurate, Samsung appears to be moving faster than usual this year. Vats pointed out that the first internal One UI 8 test build for the Galaxy S24 series wasn’t detected until June 19 last year. The appearance of an early One UI 9 test build for the Galaxy S25 family roughly two weeks ahead of that timeline could indicate that Samsung’s software team is getting an earlier start on development.

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That naturally raises another question: when will users be able to access a beta version?

While responding to questions under his post, Vats suggested that a One UI 9 beta program for the Galaxy S25 series could arrive as early as this month, though next month remains a possibility. As always, beta timelines can shift, especially when software development hits unexpected roadblocks.

The tipster also shared a less exciting update for Galaxy S24 owners. When asked whether Samsung would adopt a similar testing schedule for the previous-generation flagship lineup, Vats said it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. In a separate reply, he suggested Galaxy S24 users may have to wait until next month before seeing comparable signs of One UI 9 activity.

None of this has been confirmed by Samsung, so it’s worth treating the information with the usual degree of skepticism reserved for pre-release leaks. That said, Vats has built a solid track record in Samsung-related developments. If his information proves accurate, Galaxy S25 owners could be among the first to get a taste of Samsung’s next-generation software much sooner than expected.

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