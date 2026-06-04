Galaxy Z Flip 8 could follow Galaxy S series with a dual-chip strategy

Joe Maring / Android Authority Galaxy Z Flip 7

TL;DR A new rumor suggests Samsung will make a change to its chip strategy for the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The rumor claims that we could get an Exynos chip in some markets and a Snapdragon chip in others.

It’s almost summertime, which means we won’t have to wait much longer for Samsung’s summer Galaxy Unpacked event. As usual, this event should serve as the launch point for the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. Speaking of the Flip, we’ve heard quite a few details about the company’s next clamshell foldable over the last few months, including the battery, camera specs, and so on. But what about the chip it will be running on? Well, a new rumor may have revealed a change to Samsung’s strategy.

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The Galaxy Z Flip series is no stranger to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. In fact, Samsung has traditionally gone with Snapdragon SoCs for the Flip since its inception. However, the tech giant changed course for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, switching to its in-house Exynos chips. A report from last year suggested that Samsung could once again go down the Exynos road for the Flip 8. However, a leak from tipster yeux1122 claims Samsung may use the same strategy it uses for the Galaxy S family.

Normally, Samsung adopts a dual-chip approach for Galaxy S devices, where some markets will get an Exynos chip and others get Snapdragon. It appears Samsung is planning to use both Exynos and Snapdragon for the Flip 8 as well. The tipster doesn’t mention which Snapdragon model the company could use, but does say which processor you get will depend on your region.

If you’re wondering why Samsung would shift from all Exynos to a split between Exynos and Snapdragon, the reason could be cost. The tipster suggests it could be too expensive to put the 2nm Exynos 2600 in every Flip 8. So to keep costs down, it will also use Qualcomm’s technology.

If Samsung follows the same dual-chip strategy it uses for the Galaxy S, it’s likely the US, Canada, China, and Japan will get the models with a Snapdragon chip. Meanwhile, the Exynos models would appear in markets like India, Europe, and South Korea.

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