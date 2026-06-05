A new breed of power banks is here, and they're built around safer battery chemistry

BMX

TL;DR The semi-solid-state battery-powered magnetic power banks first shown at CES 2026 are now available to buy, starting at $59.

Unlike traditional power banks, they use battery cells with significantly less flammable liquid electrolyte to improve thermal stability and reduce fire risk.

The lineup also includes what BMX calls the world’s thinnest 5,000mAh Qi2 magnetic power bank, measuring just 6.8mm at its thinnest point.

Power banks haven’t really changed much in recent years. Sure, we have faster, thinner, and more feature-packed power banks these days, but most of them still rely on the same lithium-ion batteries that have been around for years. Now, a company is betting that the next major upgrade isn’t charging speed or capacity, but the battery chemistry itself.

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Singapore-based BMX has announced that its SolidSafe magnetic power bank lineup, first showcased at CES 2026, is now available for purchase through its website and Amazon US, with prices starting at $59.

What sets these power banks apart is their use of semi-solid-state batteries. Traditional lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries rely on liquid electrolytes to move energy between electrodes. Semi-solid-state batteries significantly reduce the amount of flammable liquid inside the cell, improving thermal stability and lowering the risk of overheating, swelling, or fire.

BMX

BMX’s SolidSafe power bank range includes 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh models with Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, USB-C fast charging, and aluminum construction. BMX says the power banks are designed to remain stable under extreme conditions and show greater resistance to physical damage and thermal stress than conventional battery packs.

The company has also launched the SolidSafe Air, a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank that it claims is the world’s thinnest semi-solid-state Qi2 power bank. The device measures just 6.8mm and features an 18.5Wh battery, a titanium-reinforced body, 15W Qi2 wireless charging, and 20W wired charging via USB-C.

BMX is positioning the device as a travel-friendly alternative for users who want added safety and the convenience of a magnetic battery pack without the bulk.

Beyond the battery tech, the larger SolidSafe models also include features. One of them is a built-in USB-C lanyard cable, a color display that shows charging information in real time, and support for up to 30W USB-C charging. One variant even adds a microSD card slot for onboard storage.

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