Don't get your hopes up for this Galaxy Z Flip 8 upgrade

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 8 has made an appearance on the SGS certification database.

The listing includes several regional model numbers.

It also says that the clamshell foldable will support 25W wired charging.

As we inch closer to summer, the closer we get to the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Yesterday, a rumor suggested that Samsung could use a dual-chip strategy for its next clamshell foldable. Now, an appearance on a regulatory database has revealed another detail about the device.

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Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 8 was spotted on the SGS certification database by the folks over at TheTechOutlook. The listing includes several regional model numbers: SM-F776U, SM-F776U1, SM-F776W, SM-F7760, SM-F776Z, SM-F776C, SM-F776Q, SC-55G, and SCG40. SM-F776U is the US carrier variant, while SM-F776U1 is the unlocked model.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Galaxy Z Flip 8? 235 votes Galaxy Z Fold 8 67 % Galaxy Z Flip 8 33 %

Unfortunately, we don’t get the complete specs in this listing. However, there is one useful piece of information here — the charging speed. It appears that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 supports 9V charging at 2.77A, which basically means 25W wired charging. So it looks like we won’t be getting an upgrade in this department.

Earlier reports have suggested that the handset could have a 4,300mAh battery. We’ve also seen leaks that hint at a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera. So slowly, but surely, the picture is starting to come together ahead of launch.

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