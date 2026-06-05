Samsung can't stop sending new Play system updates, after making us pine last year

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out a new Google Play system update for Galaxy devices.

These updates are responsible for Google services, such as Digital Wellbeing.

This is Samsung’s seventh Play system update in 2026, after not bothering for most of 2025.

Your Android phone’s software may never be truly up to date, even if it claims to be. That’s because, in addition to the standard OTA updates, Android phones also get updates that may be tucked away deep under complicated menus. The mess that Android updates have now become could lead manufacturers to overlook certain features, especially those pushed by Google, and prioritize their own releases until someone flags them as missing. Samsung was in a similar situation recently for skipping Google Play system updates, which led the company to defend itself and explain why it delays those updates.

All that criticism may have worked, as Samsung appears to have mended its ways and has diligently rolled out Play system updates every month this year. And now, it’s delivering its seventh Play system update in 2026.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

A fresh Google Play system update is now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy devices. According to SamMobile, which discovered the update, it arrives just days after another Play system update, which was spotted on June 1. We didn’t spot any changes in the core features, so it’s unclear what’s new in the update.

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Notably, even after two subsequent updates in June, the description still lists May 1, 2026, as the update date. Before this, Samsung sent out two Play system updates in April and May each. In February, it resumed the rollout of the updates after a long pause, which it said was to ensure Google-developed features were thoroughly fleshed out before being available to Galaxy users. In addition to SamMobile‘s report on Galaxy S26, I also have the latest Play system update on my Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This is because, unlike standard firmware updates that bring new One UI features for Samsung users (or manufacturer-specific features in case of other brands), Play system updates are meant to bring standard Android features, including Digital Wellbeing, Privacy Dashboard, theft protection, etc. These updates are separate from the main pipeline so that Google can deliver them independently, without the manufacturer’s intervention.

The idea hasn’t panned out as Google might have thought. Instead of ensuring all Android users have these core features updated to the latest version, phones often remain on outdated versions because Play system updates are not directly accessible.

However, if you want to ensure you have the latest version, head over to Settings > Security & privacy > System & updates on your Galaxy device, and check for any pending updates. In certain cases, you might be prompted to restart the phone before a new update appears on your device.

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