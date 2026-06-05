Trump Phone at -88 net favorability among Android Authority readers, poll finds

After a full year of delays, redesigns, and spec sheet tweaks, the Trump Mobile T1, more often called the Trump Phone, made its way to some media outlets in May. Initially appearing in promotional materials as both an iPhone-like device and a Samsung phone in a Spigen case, the phone that finally landed at CNET and NBC News appeared to be a rebadged, gold-colored HTC U24 Pro. As of writing, the phone may or may not be shipping to other customers (Trump Mobile says that it is).

In a survey running on Android Authority for the past couple of weeks, we’ve been asking whether our readers have any interest in the Trump Mobile T1. More than 3,000 people have responded — and judging by the results, not many of you are biting.

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The poll had only two options: yes (“Absolutely”) or no (“Heck no”). Of the 3,000-plus readers who responded, about 6%, or 176 people, indicated that they are interested in the phone. The other 94% and change, 2,978 respondents, are not.

The $500 Trump Mobile T1 isn’t technically being sold by the White House or Donald Trump himself, but by a company called T1 Mobile LLC that’s licensing the Trump name to operate as Trump Mobile. As delivered to the media outlets that have gone hands-on with the phone, it’s a gold-colored Android device, seemingly a customized version of 2024’s HTC U24 Pro, that runs Android 15 and comes preloaded with the president’s Truth Social app. The phone also features a version of the American flag on its backside with 11 stripes (the actual flag has 13).

In addition to the T1, Trump Mobile offers MVNO wireless service on T-Mobile’s network that costs $47.45 per month, a nod to Trump being both the 47th and 45th president of the United States.

Neither the phone nor the wireless service offered by Trump Mobile are very compelling on their own merits, so it’s not too surprising to see a tech enthusiast audience doesn’t have much interest in what T1 Mobile LLC is selling. You can reserve the phone with a $100 deposit on Trump Mobile’s website, though there’s no info on when we should expect new orders to ship.

Did you order a Trump Mobile T1? Has your phone shipped? Tell us all about your experience in the comments.

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