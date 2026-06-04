The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could get a useful accessory from the Galaxy Z Trifold

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR New trademark filings suggest Samsung could launch the Carbon Standing Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

It’s possible that the case will be available for both the Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra.

It could feature a sleek carbon-fiber design and a kickstand on the back.

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones are expected to launch next month, and we’ve already seen several leaks detailing their specs, images of dummy units, and even certification listings confirming the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name for the Z Fold 7’s successor. Now, it seems Samsung might launch a standing case for the Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra as well.

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GalaxyClub is reporting that Samsung has filed trademarks for an accessory called the “Carbon Standing Case.” The Carbon Standing Case is an accessory launched for the Galaxy Z Trifold months ago.

Moreover, the trademarks have been filed in countries where the Trifold wasn’t officially released. It’s likely, therefore, that the company is planning to launch it as an accessory for its upcoming foldable phones.

It’s possible that the Carbon Standing Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 phones will borrow its design from the case for the Trifold. It is thus expected to feature a carbon-fiber design (it’s in the name) and likely be a sleek case with a kickstand on the back.

Carbon Standing Case on Galaxy Z Trifold Carbon Standing Case on Galaxy Z Trifold

As for the pricing, there are no rumors so far. However, we can make an educated guess based on the pricing of the Trifold’s Carbon Standing Case. That particular case is priced at $99.99 in the US. A similar case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could be priced in that ballpark as well.

The Carbon Standing Case could launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra in July. More details around the pricing should be available then as well. In the meantime, we will keep you updated with any notable information that the rumor mill churns out.

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