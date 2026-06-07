First look: The Galaxy S26 FE just popped up with a real-world image

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 FE has been spotted in a Wireless Power Consortium listing.

The listing reveals that the model number is SM-S741.

It appears the FE phone will adopt the Galaxy S26’s raised camera bump.

With the Galaxy S26 FE still a decent ways away, there’s not a whole lot we know about the device yet. A recent leak suggests that it will be running on an Exynos chip, likely the Exynos 2500. Shedding some more light on the unannounced “Fan Edition” phone, a new listing has popped up.

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The Galaxy S26 FE has shown up on the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) database, spotted by 9to5Google. There’s not a ton of information on this page, but it does reveal that the handset carries the model number SM-S741. It also offers the real-world image you see below this paragraph.

Based on this image, the Galaxy S26 FE will look very similar to its predecessor with one notable difference — the rear camera bump. It appears the FE will adopt the raised camera bump Samsung added to the Galaxy S26 series. Strangely, this camera sits far closer to the top and side than we’ve seen on either the Galaxy S26 or Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As there’s still a lot of missing information about this smartphone, it’s unknown when the Galaxy S26 FE will launch. We’re likely still several months out from its release, so don’t expect it any time soon. But that leaves plenty of time to learn more about it before it comes out.

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