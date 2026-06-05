Samsung’s next Galaxy Watches just cleared a major hurdle — but there’s a catch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s next devices are moving closer to launch, with new certifications surfacing ahead of a rumored July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 have appeared in China’s 3C database, confirming model numbers SM-L3550 and SM-L7150.

The Galaxy A27 has also appeared in Singapore’s IMDA database under model number SM-A276B/DS.

Samsung’s next wave of devices is starting to leave a paper trail, and that’s usually a sign that launch season is getting close, seeing as the next Galaxy Unpacked event is rumored to happen on July 22.

New regulatory filings spotted by SammyGuru have revealed new details about the Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and Galaxy A27, suggesting Samsung is steadily checking off the final requirements before making the devices official. The certifications don’t tell us all, but they do give us a better idea of what to expect in the next few weeks.

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The biggest news involves Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 have been spotted in China’s 3C certification database, sporting model numbers SM-L3550 and SM-L7150, respectively. Both watches are listed with 10W charging support (5V/2A), matching the charging speeds offered by their predecessors.

That said, Samsung doesn’t seem to be chasing faster charging this year, at least from what we know right now. An earlier Galaxy Watch 9 leak also indicated largely similar battery capacities to the current generation.

The Galaxy A27 is making progress as well. Samsung’s upcoming mid-range smartphone has appeared on the IMDA certification database of Singapore with the model number SM-A276B/DS.

We’ve already seen a glimpse of the phone in leaked renders, which show it could come in four colorways — mint, black, blue, and pink.

Reports suggest Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at a July 22 event, where the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold, and Flip 8 are expected to debut.

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