Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Battle for the best tablet

The tablet market has become increasingly competitive, with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Apple’s iPad Pro being two of the highest-end choices for consumers. Both devices offer impressive specifications and cater to various needs, from casual browsing to professional use. In this article, we will put the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs iPad Pro head to head to help you decide which premium tablet is worth your money.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the iPad Pro shape up: The Wi-Fi-only versions of the iPad Pro are cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Only the Wi-Fi models of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are available in the US.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a larger display, though the iPad Pro has a higher resolution.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has longer battery life.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has expandable storage.

Apple's M2 chipset in the iPad Pro offers better performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Apple iPad Pro Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+



14.6 inches, 1848 x 2960 pixels, 16:10 ratio

Apple iPad Pro Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision



12.9 inches, 2048 x 2732 pixels, 4:3 ratio

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Apple iPad Pro Apple M2

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 11200 mAh

45W wired

Apple iPad Pro 10758 mAh

18W wired

Storage / Memory

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 12GB RAM, 256GB / 16GB RAM, 512GB / 12GB RAM, 512GB / 16GB RAM



Expandable via microSD

Apple iPad Pro 128GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 8GB RAM, 512GB / 8GB RAM, 1TB / 16GB RAM

2TB / 16GB RAM

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Rear:

-13MP wide

-6MP ultrawide



Front:

-12MP wide

-12MP ultrawide



Video:

-4K at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps

Apple iPad Pro Rear:

-12MP wide

-10MP ultrawide



Front:

-12MP wide



Video:

-4K at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2



USB Type-C 3.2

Apple iPad Pro 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3



USB Type-C 4

Display port

Size and weight

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 12.85" x 8.21" x 0.22"

728 g

Apple iPad Pro 11.05" x 8.46" x 0.25"

685 g



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Which should you buy?

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard iPad Pro with keyboard

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi only: $799-$1,899

Cellular: $999-$2,099 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi only: $1,099-$2,099

Cellular: $1,299-$2,399 Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra Wi-Fi only: $1,099 – $1,399

It doesn’t get better than this when it comes to tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the iPad Pro are premium tablets with similar pricing, but some features may cater to different audiences. One significant difference concerning US customers is that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not sold with a cellular option, while the iPad Pro is compatible with 5G. If you want a high-end Samsung tablet with a cellular option in the States, check out the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

If you want a larger screen, go with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. But if you prioritize performance, get the iPad Pro

Both tablets have stunning displays, with the Tab S8 Ultra featuring a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and the iPad Pro boasting a 12.9-inch mini-LED LCD with a slightly better pixel density. The larger screen real estate of the Tab S8 Ultra lends itself better to multitasking, with a compact taskbar that houses up to six apps and allows users to switch between two on a split screen instantly. However, Apple’s App Store has a more extensive library of tablet-centric apps to download due to its long history in the market.

Regarding performance, there’s no question that the iPad Pro’s M2 chip outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Tab S8 Ultra. However, putting the M2 chip in an iPad is a little like putting a jet engine on a bicycle: the software isn’t capable of utilizing all that power, and for most users, the difference won’t be noticeable.

The Tab S8 Ultra’s 11,200mAh battery will last slightly longer than the iPad Pro’s 10,758mAh battery. However, you’ll likely have to charge either tablet at least once daily, averaging 10-12 hours of use. Neither camera setup is as impressive as what you’ll find on similarly priced phones from either company, but they are sufficient to grab quick pics or video. The Audio quality of either tablet is punchy and loud when at max volume, even if the bass is a bit weak.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your preferences and brand loyalty. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the way to go if you want a larger screen. On the other hand, if you prioritize performance, the iPad Pro would be a better option. If you’re already invested in the Apple or Samsung ecosystem, you might as well stick with the corresponding tablet.

FAQs

Is the iPad Pro waterproof? No, the iPad Pro is not waterproof and has no IP rating.

Does the iPad Pro come with a pencil? No, the Apple Pencil is sold separately.

Does the Galaxy S8 Ultra or iPad Pro come with a keyboard? No, both devices have optional keyboard accessories sold separately.

Does the Galaxy S8 Ultra or the iPad Pro have a headphone jack? No, neither device has a headphone jack.

Does the Galaxy S8 Ultra have an SD card slot? Yes, the Galaxy S8 Ultra has a microSD card slot.

Does the Galaxy S8 Ultra have a SIM card slot? The Galaxy S8 Ultra sold in the United States only has Wi-Fi models available. Cellular options depend on the region.