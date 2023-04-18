Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Battle for the best tablet
The tablet market has become increasingly competitive, with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Apple’s iPad Pro being two of the highest-end choices for consumers. Both devices offer impressive specifications and cater to various needs, from casual browsing to professional use. In this article, we will put the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs iPad Pro head to head to help you decide which premium tablet is worth your money.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: At a glance
Here's a quick look at how the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the iPad Pro shape up:
- The Wi-Fi-only versions of the iPad Pro are cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
- Only the Wi-Fi models of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are available in the US.
- The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a larger display, though the iPad Pro has a higher resolution.
- The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has longer battery life.
- The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has expandable storage.
- Apple's M2 chipset in the iPad Pro offers better performance.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Specs
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|Apple iPad Pro
Display
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
14.6 inches, 1848 x 2960 pixels, 16:10 ratio
|Apple iPad Pro
Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision
12.9 inches, 2048 x 2732 pixels, 4:3 ratio
Processor
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple iPad Pro
Apple M2
Battery
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
11200 mAh
45W wired
|Apple iPad Pro
10758 mAh
18W wired
Storage / Memory
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
128GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 12GB RAM, 256GB / 16GB RAM, 512GB / 12GB RAM, 512GB / 16GB RAM
Expandable via microSD
|Apple iPad Pro
128GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 8GB RAM, 512GB / 8GB RAM, 1TB / 16GB RAM
2TB / 16GB RAM
Cameras
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Rear:
-13MP wide
-6MP ultrawide
Front:
-12MP wide
-12MP ultrawide
Video:
-4K at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps
|Apple iPad Pro
Rear:
-12MP wide
-10MP ultrawide
Front:
-12MP wide
Video:
-4K at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
5G, LTE
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
USB Type-C 3.2
|Apple iPad Pro
5G, LTE
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
USB Type-C 4
Display port
Size and weight
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
12.85" x 8.21" x 0.22"
728 g
|Apple iPad Pro
11.05" x 8.46" x 0.25"
685 g
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Which should you buy?
11-inch iPad Pro
- Wi-Fi only: $799-$1,899
- Cellular: $999-$2,099
12.9-inch iPad Pro
- Wi-Fi only: $1,099-$2,099
- Cellular: $1,299-$2,399
Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra
- Wi-Fi only: $1,099 – $1,399
It doesn’t get better than this when it comes to tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the iPad Pro are premium tablets with similar pricing, but some features may cater to different audiences. One significant difference concerning US customers is that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not sold with a cellular option, while the iPad Pro is compatible with 5G. If you want a high-end Samsung tablet with a cellular option in the States, check out the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.
If you want a larger screen, go with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. But if you prioritize performance, get the iPad Pro
Both tablets have stunning displays, with the Tab S8 Ultra featuring a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and the iPad Pro boasting a 12.9-inch mini-LED LCD with a slightly better pixel density. The larger screen real estate of the Tab S8 Ultra lends itself better to multitasking, with a compact taskbar that houses up to six apps and allows users to switch between two on a split screen instantly. However, Apple’s App Store has a more extensive library of tablet-centric apps to download due to its long history in the market.
Regarding performance, there’s no question that the iPad Pro’s M2 chip outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Tab S8 Ultra. However, putting the M2 chip in an iPad is a little like putting a jet engine on a bicycle: the software isn’t capable of utilizing all that power, and for most users, the difference won’t be noticeable.
The Tab S8 Ultra’s 11,200mAh battery will last slightly longer than the iPad Pro’s 10,758mAh battery. However, you’ll likely have to charge either tablet at least once daily, averaging 10-12 hours of use. Neither camera setup is as impressive as what you’ll find on similarly priced phones from either company, but they are sufficient to grab quick pics or video. The Audio quality of either tablet is punchy and loud when at max volume, even if the bass is a bit weak.
Ultimately, the choice depends on your preferences and brand loyalty. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the way to go if you want a larger screen. On the other hand, if you prioritize performance, the iPad Pro would be a better option. If you’re already invested in the Apple or Samsung ecosystem, you might as well stick with the corresponding tablet.
Slim design
Smooth performance
iPadOS 16
Apple Pencil hover support
FAQs
No, the iPad Pro is not waterproof and has no IP rating.
No, the Apple Pencil is sold separately.
No, neither device has a headphone jack.
Yes, the Galaxy S8 Ultra has a microSD card slot.
The Galaxy S8 Ultra sold in the United States only has Wi-Fi models available. Cellular options depend on the region.
No, the Galaxy S8 Ultra does not support wireless charging.