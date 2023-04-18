Best daily deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Battle for the best tablet

Yet another Android vs iOS debate. Which premium tablet comes out on top?
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Positives
Large, gorgeous display
Slim, yet sturdy
Smooth performance
Negatives
Pricey
Average battery life
Needs a built-in kickstand
Apple iPad Pro (2022)
Positives
Classy design
Dazzling XDR display
Ridiculously strong performance
Booming quad speakers
Improved connectivity
Apple Pencil hover a delight for digital artists
Negatives
Fancy display only on larger model
Stage Manager needs work
Limited pro-grade apps
Relatively slow to charge
Awkward front camera
Expensive accessories
The Bottom Line.
Laptop-beating performance and subtle quality-of-life improvements cement the iPad Pro M2 as the most powerful, feature-packed iPad to date. The lack of flashy upgrades does shine a harsh spotlight on iPadOS 16's fumbled multitasking features and the continued dearth of "pro" apps means a lot of the tablet's raw power remains untapped. But if you want the very best iPad — no matter the caveats or the cost — the 2022 iPad Pro won't disappoint.Read full review...

The tablet market has become increasingly competitive, with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Apple’s iPad Pro being two of the highest-end choices for consumers. Both devices offer impressive specifications and cater to various needs, from casual browsing to professional use. In this article, we will put the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs iPad Pro head to head to help you decide which premium tablet is worth your money.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the iPad Pro shape up:

  • The Wi-Fi-only versions of the iPad Pro are cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
  • Only the Wi-Fi models of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are available in the US.
  • The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a larger display, though the iPad Pro has a higher resolution.
  • The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has longer battery life.
  • The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has expandable storage.
  • Apple's M2 chipset in the iPad Pro offers better performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 UltraApple iPad Pro
Display
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

14.6 inches, 1848 x 2960 pixels, 16:10 ratio
Apple iPad Pro
Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision

12.9 inches, 2048 x 2732 pixels, 4:3 ratio
Processor
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Apple iPad Pro
Apple M2
Battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
11200 mAh
45W wired
Apple iPad Pro
10758 mAh
18W wired
Storage / Memory
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
128GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 12GB RAM, 256GB / 16GB RAM, 512GB / 12GB RAM, 512GB / 16GB RAM

Expandable via microSD
Apple iPad Pro
128GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 8GB RAM, 512GB / 8GB RAM, 1TB / 16GB RAM
2TB / 16GB RAM
Cameras
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Rear:
-13MP wide
-6MP ultrawide

Front:
-12MP wide
-12MP ultrawide

Video:
-4K at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps
Apple iPad Pro
Rear:
-12MP wide
-10MP ultrawide

Front:
-12MP wide

Video:
-4K at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps
Connectivity
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
5G, LTE
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type-C 3.2
Apple iPad Pro
5G, LTE
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3

USB Type-C 4
Display port
Size and weight
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
12.85" x 8.21" x 0.22"
728 g
Apple iPad Pro
11.05" x 8.46" x 0.25"
685 g

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Which should you buy?

11-inch iPad Pro

  • Wi-Fi only: $799-$1,899
  • Cellular: $999-$2,099

12.9-inch iPad Pro

  • Wi-Fi only: $1,099-$2,099
  • Cellular: $1,299-$2,399

Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra

  • Wi-Fi only: $1,099 – $1,399

It doesn’t get better than this when it comes to tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the iPad Pro are premium tablets with similar pricing, but some features may cater to different audiences. One significant difference concerning US customers is that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not sold with a cellular option, while the iPad Pro is compatible with 5G. If you want a high-end Samsung tablet with a cellular option in the States, check out the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

If you want a larger screen, go with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. But if you prioritize performance, get the iPad Pro

Both tablets have stunning displays, with the Tab S8 Ultra featuring a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and the iPad Pro boasting a 12.9-inch mini-LED LCD with a slightly better pixel density. The larger screen real estate of the Tab S8 Ultra lends itself better to multitasking, with a compact taskbar that houses up to six apps and allows users to switch between two on a split screen instantly. However, Apple’s App Store has a more extensive library of tablet-centric apps to download due to its long history in the market.

Regarding performance, there’s no question that the iPad Pro’s M2 chip outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Tab S8 Ultra. However, putting the M2 chip in an iPad is a little like putting a jet engine on a bicycle: the software isn’t capable of utilizing all that power, and for most users, the difference won’t be noticeable.

The Tab S8 Ultra’s 11,200mAh battery will last slightly longer than the iPad Pro’s 10,758mAh battery. However, you’ll likely have to charge either tablet at least once daily, averaging 10-12 hours of use. Neither camera setup is as impressive as what you’ll find on similarly priced phones from either company, but they are sufficient to grab quick pics or video. The Audio quality of either tablet is punchy and loud when at max volume, even if the bass is a bit weak.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your preferences and brand loyalty. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the way to go if you want a larger screen. On the other hand, if you prioritize performance, the iPad Pro would be a better option. If you’re already invested in the Apple or Samsung ecosystem, you might as well stick with the corresponding tablet.

FAQs

No, the iPad Pro is not waterproof and has no IP rating.

No, the Apple Pencil is sold separately.

No, both devices have optional keyboard accessories sold separately.

No, neither device has a headphone jack.

Yes, the Galaxy S8 Ultra has a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy S8 Ultra sold in the United States only has Wi-Fi models available. Cellular options depend on the region.

No, the Galaxy S8 Ultra does not support wireless charging.

