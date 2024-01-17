What you need to know about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series sports a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor to provide blazing-fast performance for apps, games, and the phone’s new Galaxy AI features. Much like last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy that powered the Galaxy S23 range, the new phones include an “optimized” version of Qualcomm’s latest processor — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Unfortunately, neither Qualcomm nor Samsung has detailed the low-level specifics of what those optimizations entail, so we’ll have to wait for more time with the devices to see how the “for Galaxy” variant compares to the 8 Gen 3s you’ll find elsewhere. We’re still looking at the same octa-core CPU setup and Adeno GPU architecture, but the partnership may have tweaked various clock speeds. Last year’s model features marginal clock speed improvements that didn’t really move the needle performance-wise, and that’s probably still the case here.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Prior to launch, a leak from Winfuture, citing an official data sheet, claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy has a higher maximum clock speed at 3.39GHz (up from 3.3GHz), while the two clusters of Cortex-A720 cores run at 2.9GHz and 3.1GHz, as opposed to the higher 3GHz and 3.2GHz on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Cortex-A520 cores are also said to reach a maximum of 2.2GHz. We haven’t been able to confirm this as of the time of writing, but we’ll update when we know for sure.

Qualcomm’s literature notes a 20% boost to CPU, 26% faster graphics, and 42% greater NPU abilities compared to the previous generation model. For a comparison point, Qualcomm estimates moving from a standard 8 Gen 2 to Gen 3 can hit up to 30% faster for the CPU and 25% for the GPU. Given the 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy was already sped up, it looks like the most significant gains this year will be found in the GPU department. If these claims pan out, the Galaxy S24 series will hop up near the top of our benchmark leaderboard.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Traditional performance metrics aside, the NPU statistic is particularly important. The NPU is responsible for running the new on-device Galaxy AI features that make the Galaxy S24 series so intriguing. As we’ve discussed, running AI on-device is preferable to cloud computing where possible. It’s faster, more secure, and not dependent on your network connection, but you need the hardware chops to make it work. The 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy provides that extra muscle.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is paired with other Qualcomm staples, such as its FastConnect 7800 connectivity suite that supports Wi-Fi 7 for blazing fast downloads and Bluetooth LE Audio. However, you’ll find these capabilities on other Android smartphones as well, including those powered by the regular 8 Gen 3.

Of course, not every Galaxy S24 customer will receive a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor onboard. Global versions of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus come equipped with an Exynos 2400 for Galaxy. Samsung has divulged even fewer details about its new Exynos chip, let alone the implications of the “for Galaxy” suffix. I imagine it’s a marketing ploy to ensure its global devices don’t feel any less premium. Exynos was seldom seen outside of Samsung devices, after all, but I’m happy to be proven wrong.

