What’s the best Galaxy S24 color? We checked them all out

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is not just about cutting-edge technology and superior performance — it’s also a celebration of color and style. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are launching in four different standard shades and eight different configurations, each with its own unique appeal. But which one is right for you?

In this article, we’ll give you everything you need to know about the color palette of Samsung’s latest flagship series. The video above is very helpful as well, so be sure to give it a watch!

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus colors: Muted elegance

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models will launch in four colors: Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black. These colors are muted yet elegant, offering a sophisticated aesthetic that complements the sleek design of the phones. Unfortunately, those of you looking for bold colors — or even a standard “black” or “white” color — will be disappointed.

Onyx Black, despite its name, is decidedly not black. It is more of a dark gray or even a medium gray in certain light. It is the most neutral of the four colors, though, so if you’re looking for a phone that doesn’t make any fashion statements, this is the one.

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

Marble Gray is a bit more unique, but calling it gray is also a stretch. In most lighting, I would call this silver or even white. This is my favorite colorway of the four, but if you were hoping for a more standard gray, temper your expectations.

Things get a little more interesting with Amber Yellow. This color is pretty muted, just like the other two, but it looks more like a statement. I do enjoy the mixture of the yellow back glass and the yellow aluminum rails — it’s a good combo.

Finally, Cobalt Violet is the colorway that most closely matches its name. You expect a purple phone, and that’s what you get. This is probably the best colorway for folks who don’t want a “normal” Samsung Galaxy S24 color.

What's your favorite Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus color? 225 votes Onyx Black 21 % Amber Yellow 20 % Marble Gray 30 % Cobalt Violet 29 %

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Titanium tones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra takes a different path with its color palette. It is set to launch in Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black. These colors, while similar to the ones available for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, differ due to the phone’s titanium construction.

Titanium Black is the colorway most like its non-titanium counterpart. While you can tell that the Ultra model is slightly darker than the non-Ultra models when you hold them together, it’s still very close. Once again, though, it is not black — definitely just gray.

Titanium Gray is also a bit darker than Marble Gray on the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. This makes it far from the nearly-white color for the non-Ultra phones, but silver would also be a good descriptor. Either way, it is a very light gray.

While Amber Yellow is a very pale yellow, Titanium Yellow is easily a few shades darker, giving it a much more pronounced hue. The rails of this phone are also much, much darker thanks to the titanium, so it has a slightly different look when compared to the Amber Yellow models.

Finally, Titanium Violet is like a completely different colorway when compared to Cobalt Violet. The back panel is much darker, and the metallic rails make a more prominent statement than the purple aluminum rails of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. Holding the purple Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 phones in each hand, I was hesitant to think they even came from the same line, let alone the same colorway. If I were to buy a Galaxy S23 Ultra, I’d probably go with this color as it’s the one that’s most unique.

What's your favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra color? 377 votes Titanium Black 25 % Titanium Yellow 11 % Titanium Gray 29 % Titanium Violet 34 %

S Pen colors

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

The S Pen , a signature feature of the Ultra series, will also vary in color depending on the phone’s color. This year, there are two colors for the S Pen: dark gray and light gray. You don’t get to choose which color S Pen you get, unfortunately.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a dark gray S Pen if you choose Titanium Yellow or Titanium Black. The light gray S Pen comes with the Titanium Gray and Titanium Violet versions.

Samsung exclusive colors

S24 Jade Green S24 Sandstone Orange S24 Sapphire Blue S24 Plus Jade Green S24 Plus Sandstone Orange S24 Plus Sapphire Blue S24 Ultra Titanium Green S24 Ultra Titanium Orange S24 Ultra Titanium Blue

Samsung is also launching exclusive colors on its website. You can get the S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange. For the regular S24 and S24 Plus, the colors are Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

These offer a refreshing change from the primary color palette, but they’re still muted, even compared to last year’s pale blue and green S23 colors. And there’s nothing here like the gorgeous red S23 Ultra colorway.

As usual, you would only be able to get these colors directly from Samsung.com, and the availability of the colors could vary depending on where you live.

Which Samsung Galaxy S23 color will you get?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Choosing the right color for your Galaxy S24 is more than just a buying decision — it’s a reflection of your personal style and taste. Yes, we understand that most people are just going to toss the phone into a case and never see the color again, but for those of you out there who take a little pride in your phone’s design, the choice of color is quite important.

We’d love to hear your favorite Galaxy S24 series color in the comments and through the polls. Did the different colors offered for the Galaxy S24 Ultra sway you to upgrade? Or did the promise of titanium rails pique your interest? Tell us all about it, and don’t forget to order your new Galaxy device using the buttons below.

Top Samsung Galaxy S24 questions and answers

What colors are available on the Galaxy S24 series? All Galaxy S24 models can be purchased in one of four color types: black, gray, yellow, and purple. The names of these colors for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet. For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the designs are slightly different, so they get other names: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet.

Which Galaxy S23 colors are available on the Galaxy S24? Aside from the general colors of black and gray, none of the colorways match previous Galaxy devices. These are all new for 2024.

What is the difference between the Galaxy S24 Ultra colors and the non-Ultra phones? Generally, the colors on the Galaxy S24 Ultra phones are darker. The phone also has titanium rails, which gives its edges a distinct look when compared to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

Are there any special colors coming to the Galaxy S24 series? Yes, Samsung is offering exclusive colors on its website for the Galaxy S24 series. All phones can be had in green, blue, or orange, with the S24 Ultra series offering these colors on the back and keeping the titanium frame around the sides.

Which Samsung Galaxy S24 color should I choose? For the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, if you want your phone to be a statement, we suggest Cobalt Violet. If you want your phone to be neutral, Onyx Black is the best choice. For the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we also think the Titanium Violet is the coolest choice, but Titanium Yellow is really interesting, too. As usual, if you want your phone to be neutral, there’s always Titanium Black.

