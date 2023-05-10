The best dual-SIM Android phones available

While most users can get by with a single SIM handset, there’s something to be said about the flexibility a dual-SIM device can offer. A dual-SIM setup lets you have two phone numbers while also using dedicated SIM cards for data and calls/texts. Here are our picks for the best dual-SIM Android phones you can buy, but make sure you don’t accidentally grab a single SIM version instead since some of the devices listed below come with just one SIM card slot in a few markets.

The best dual-SIM Android phones

Editor’s note: We will update this list as more dual-SIM devices hit the market.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 family currently includes three devices; the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All come in versions with dual-SIM functionality. These aren’t only some of the best dual-SIM phones but also among the best handsets of the year. The difference is that in some markets, it will come with two nano-SIMs; in others, you’ll have to use nano-SIM and eSIM to get dual-SIM functionality.

All three Galaxy S23 models offer 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with HDR10+ support, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage for the Ultra. You’ll also get great camera systems, as well as all the great features Samsung handsets have to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series isn’t cheap, as these are premium devices, but prices aren’t as excessive as in previous years. The base Galaxy S23 has a $799.99 MSRP.

Galaxy S23 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, FHD+

6.1-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 10, 12, and 50MP

10, 12, and 50MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3,900mAh

3,900mAh Software: Android 13

Galaxy S23 Plus specs:

Display: 6.6-inch, FHD+

6.6-inch, FHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 10, 12, and 50MP

10, 12, and 50MP Front cameras: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh Software: Android 13

Galaxy S23 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

6.8-inch, QHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 12, 10, 10, and 200MP

12, 10, 10, and 200MP Front cameras: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are stunning devices with great specs, gorgeous designs, and very unique form factors. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it can fold out to uncover a larger display. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can fold in half to provide a much smaller, pocketable size.

Aside from being very fun and powerful products, these foldable smartphones come in dual-SIM configurations. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a dual-SIM version is available in many markets. In the case of the USA, you’ll have to settle with a nano-SIM card and an eSIM. The Galaxy Z Flip is only offered with nano-SIM and eSIM dual-SIM capabilities.

The only downside about these phones is that they’re pretty pricey. Especially the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has a $1,799.99 MSRP. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a $999.99 MSRP.

The only downside about these phones is that they're pretty pricey. Especially the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has a $1,799.99 MSRP. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a $999.99 MSRP.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs:

Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ and 6.2-inch HD+

7.6-inch QXGA+ and 6.2-inch HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 10MP, 4MP UDC

10MP, 4MP UDC Battery: 4,400mAh

4,400mAh Software: Android 12

Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs:

Display: 6.7-inch and 1.9-inch

6.7-inch and 1.9-inch SoC: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 3,700mAh

3,700mAh Software: Android 12

vivo X90 series

The vivo X80 Pro was an excellent device; its successors only take things to the next level. The vivo X90 series consists of the vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro, and vivo X90 Pro Plus. All three look very similar, offering similar sizing and identical screen dimensions. They also come with the same faux leather and large circular camera housing.

These devices also come with dual-SIM functionality, as well as stunning specs. The X90 and X90 Pro feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, while the X90 Pro Plus sticks with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. And that large camera housing isn’t just for looks. The X90 series offers some of the best camera systems in the smartphone market, featuring ZEISS optics, high MP sensors, varied options, and more.

While these devices sound expensive, they compete very well with comparable options. Base configurations have an MSRP of 3,699 yuan (~$518) for the vivo X90, 4,999 yuan (~$700) for the X90 Pro, and 6,499 yuan (~$910) for the X90 Pro Plus.

X90 specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, 1,260 x 2,800

6.78-inch, 1,260 x 2,800 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 12MP

50, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,810mAh

4,810mAh Software: Android 13

X90 Pro specs:

Display: 6.78-inch,1,260 x 2,800

6.78-inch,1,260 x 2,800 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 9200

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 50, and 12MP

50, 50, and 12MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,870mAh

4,870mAh Software: Android 13

X90 Pro Plus specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, QHD+

6.78-inch, QHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 64, 50.3, 50, and 48MP

64, 50.3, 50, and 48MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh Software: Android 12

OnePlus 11

We recommend the latest OnePlus 11 if you want dual-SIM capabilities. It packs plenty of other excellent flagship features, too, even if there are a few sidesteps that seem to be ways to keep the cost down.

The OnePlus 11 packs plenty of punch with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, impressive 120Hz display, beautiful design, solid build quality, and excellent battery life. Even better, it offers high-speed 100W charging (80W in the USA).

The downsides? It only has an IP64 rating, and OnePlus did away with wireless charging. That cameras aren’t great, either. That said, it’s an excellent phone for the price, making it a great choice if you’re looking for dual-SIM capabilities.

The downsides? It only has an IP64 rating, and OnePlus did away with wireless charging. That cameras aren't great, either. That said, it's an excellent phone for the price, making it a great choice if you're looking for dual-SIM capabilities.

OnePlus 11 specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+

6.7-inch, QHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 48, 50, and 32MP

48, 50, and 32MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G represents just how good an affordable Android phone can be. It comes in at $449 and offers a well-rounded experience. The fairly large 6.4-inch display sports a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

You can choose between 6GB and 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of expandable storage. Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 processor might not be the most powerful around, but it doesn’t hold back the experience. Once you move to the camera setup, things get even better. The 50MP primary camera should be pretty good if predecessors are anything to go by, and the 5MP macro lens adds a little more flexibility. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide shooter in there. You even get a 32MP selfie lens, which is significantly above most on this list.

Samsung packed a solid 5,000mAh battery into its budget-friendly offering, and 25W charging. It also has an under-display fingerprint reader, which can be a bit hard to find in budget smartphones. You just have to ensure you find the dual-SIM version, as there is also an interaction with single-SIM capabilities.

Samsung packed a solid 5,000mAh battery into its budget-friendly offering, and 25W charging. It also has an under-display fingerprint reader, which can be a bit hard to find in budget smartphones. You just have to ensure you find the dual-SIM version, as there is also an interaction with single-SIM capabilities.

Galaxy A54 5G specs

Display: 6.4-inch, Full HD+

6.4-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Exynos 1380

Exynos 1380 RAM: 6/8GB

6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 5MP

50, 12, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Sony Xperia 1 IV

The new Sony Xperia 1 IV is an interesting phone. Not only does it support dual-SIM, but it also has high-end specs and a camera that’s aimed at content creators. It also sports great speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4K display.

The UI is very clean and stock-like, so you won’t find much bloatware on the device. You also get a headphone jack, which is missing on most high-end phones.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, however. The biggest issue with the phone is its price, which comes in at $1,600. That makes it the most expensive phone on this list, meaning it’s not for everyone.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows, however. The biggest issue with the phone is its price, which comes in at $1,600. That makes it the most expensive phone on this list, meaning it's not for everyone.

Xperia 1 IV specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, 4K

6.5-inch, 4K SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 12, 12, 12MP + ToF

12, 12, 12MP + ToF Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5.00mAh

5.00mAh Software: Android 12

ASUS ROG Phone 7 and 7 Pro

If you’re looking for one of the absolute best phones, looking into some of the best gaming phones is a safe bet. These devices are supercharged with mighty specs, great screens, efficient cooling, large batteries, and everything that makes a good gaming experience.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 and 7 Pro are the latest coming from the manufacturer, and these devices are something else. Both come with some of the best specs around, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12-16GB of RAM, as much as 512GB of storage, a 6.78-inch 165Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and more.

These devices also feature shoulder triggers. They lack wireless charging, but you’re compensated with 65W fast charging, which is still pretty outstanding in 2023. And if you go for the Pro version, it even comes with a 2-inch screen on the back and an integrated cooling fan system.

In our ASUS ROG Phone 7 review, we mention very few complaints. Its cameras aren’t very good, it only has an IP54 rating, and the update promise could be better (two major OS updates and four years of security patches). Otherwise, the performance is spectacular, the display is gorgeous, and you get excellent battery life when not gaming. Not to mention the added extras, like available accessories and gaming optimizations. Of course, there’s also dual-SIM support for a nano-SIM card and a secondary eSIM.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 ASUS ROG Phone 7 Brilliant gaming performance • Elite gaming features • Excellent battery life Level up your play with the ROG Phone 7 With next-level performance and full-on software customization, serious mobile gamers should look no further than the ASUS ROG Phone 7 to gain a competitive advantage. £999.99 at Asus

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

ROG Phone 7 specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+

6.78-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12/16GB

12/16GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP

50, 13, and 5MP Front camera: 132MP

132MP Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Software: Android 13

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+

6.78-inch, FHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB Cameras: 50, 13, and 5MP

50, 13, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 7 series

The Pixel 7 is one of the best value phones you can currently get. Starting at just $599, it offers terrific cameras, a great software experience, and a beautiful design. It also packs plenty of power under the hood thanks to Google’s Tensor G2 SoC. Of course, it’s also a dual-SIM device, sporting one physical SIM card slot and support for an eSIM.

The Pixel 7 Pro is similar to its smaller brother in many ways, featuring the same design, chipset, software, and other features. However, it has a larger display with a higher resolution, a bigger battery, an extra camera at the back, and more RAM. It’s definitely the better of the two, but it also costs more with its starting price of $899.

Google’s latest flagships are promised to get three years of OS support and will be among the first phones to get updated to the newest version of Android once it launches.

Google's latest flagships are promised to get three years of OS support and will be among the first phones to get updated to the newest version of Android once it launches.

Pixel 7 specs:

Display: 6.3-inch, Full HD+

6.3-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Tensor G2

Tensor G2 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50 and 12MP

50 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,355mAh

4,355mAh Software: Android 13

Pixel 7 Pro specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, WQHD

6.7-inch, WQHD SoC: Tensor G2

Tensor G2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 50, 48, and 12MP

50, 48, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Google Pixel 7a

Are you looking for one of the best dual-SIM phones straight from Google? The Pixel 7 series isn’t the only option. The Google Pixel 7a can also handle two SIM cards, and at a lower price of $499.

The phone is pretty impressive for its price point, too. You get powerful specs like the Google Tensor G2 and 6GB of RAM. We found no performance issues during our Pixel 7a review. This is no surprise considering it’s the same processor you’ll find in the Pixel 7 series.

Google also offers some features Pixel A series fans have been asking for. These include wireless charging, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, and an upgraded camera system, which now features a nice 64MP main sensor. The only real downsides we can highlight are the slow 7.5W wireless charging and cheaper plastic construction. Otherwise, the phone is great. And it gets pretty close to high-end territory without crossing the $500 mark.

Even battery life has been improved. It’s not too large at 4,385mAh, but optimizations made it possible for us to go through a full day of casual use and end up with about 20% at the end of the night. And if you care about waterproofing, it comes with an IP67 rating.

Pixel 7a specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+

6.1-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB Camera: 64 and 13MP

64 and 13MP Front camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 4,385mAh

4,385mAh Software: Android 13

ASUS Zenfone 9

The ASUS Zenfone 9, like the rest of the Zenfone series, is all about value. It has a base $699 MSRP, which isn’t exactly cheap, but you get plenty for the money. For starters, it comes with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and 8-16GB of RAM.

Other premium features include a 120Hz display, an IP68 rating, and 30W fast charging. We also loved the fast fingerprint reader, fantastic camera stabilization, and outstanding audio. But the phone has its downsides, including the lack of wireless charging, average camera quality, and head issues. You can read all the details in our ASUS Zenfone 9 review.

Other premium features include a 120Hz display, an IP68 rating, and 30W fast charging. We also loved the fast fingerprint reader, fantastic camera stabilization, and outstanding audio. But the phone has its downsides, including the lack of wireless charging, average camera quality, and head issues. You can read all the details in our ASUS Zenfone 9 review.

Zenfone 9 specs:

Display: 5.9-inch, Full HD+

5.9-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 6/8/16GB

6/8/16GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50 and 12MP

50 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,300mAh

4,300mAh Software: Android 12

We get one frequently asked question that’s also worth addressing here. Many people are looking for dual-SIM phones, but some are looking for Dual Active SIM phones instead of Dual Standby. Dual Standby is much more common, and every phone listed here is that type.