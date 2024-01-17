Which countries are getting the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the Galaxy S24?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is here, and along with it comes some confusion. With the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung kept it simple and used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy worldwide on all three phones, so users everywhere got the same phone experience. That is not the case with the Galaxy S24 series, unfortunately. But which countries are getting the Snapdragon variant, and which ones are getting the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S24? Here’s the answer you are looking for!

The Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in all regions

Starting with the easy bit, the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy everywhere in the world. All regions get to experience the same phone with the same SoC. So whether you buy your phone in the US, Europe, India, or elsewhere, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer practically the same experience.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is slightly different from the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that you will get on other Android flagships. Both are premium SoCs, but they have slight differences in their clock speeds across the various clusters. The “for Galaxy” version has a slightly higher maximum clock speed (3.39GHz vs 3.3GHz) for its Cortex-X4 prime core, but slightly lower maximum clock speeds for the two clusters of Cortex-A720 cores (2.9GHz and 3.1GHz vs 3GHz and 3.2GHz), and also for the Cortex-A520 cores (2.2GHz vs 2.3GHz).

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in the US, China, and South Korea come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC

Next, if you purchase the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24 Plus in the US, China, or South Korea, the phones will come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC. The performance will be virtually at par with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so you will be getting the true flagship experience across the lineup in the USA.

Everywhere else, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus get the Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC In non-US regions like Europe, the UK, India, Dubai, and beyond, Samsung is selling the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus with the Samsung Exynos 2400 for Galaxy SoC. Samsung only sells the Snapdragon version of these phones in the US, China, and South Korea. Everywhere else, the company sells the Exynos version.

The Exynos 2400 is considered a flagship SoC, but it comes a close second place to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Early leaks have suggested a 3-5% difference in performance between the Snapdragon and Exynos models but offered no real conclusion on the energy efficiency of the two chips.

Is the Galaxy S24 Exynos processor a deal-breaker for you? 1086 votes Yes, I won't get an S24/S24 Plus because of Exynos. 73 % No, I'm sure the Exynos processor is fine. 6 % I don't care, I'm getting the S24 Ultra anyway. 3 % I'm waiting for the benchmarks and reviews to judge it. 17 %

In the past, like with the Exynos 2200 against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the Galaxy S22 series, many users have reported a discernible difference in everyday usage, with the Snapdragon being noticeably better than the Exynos, and the problem was compounded for gaming and battery life.

We’ll have to get our hands on both versions of the phones to see if there is a material and noticeable difference between the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy versions of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

