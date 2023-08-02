Here's every Samsung device eligible for four major Android updates

Samsung is currently the undisputed king of software updates. The company previously declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.

Moreover, Samsung also announced that all devices from 2019 or later will get four years of security updates. That includes every Galaxy line: Galaxy S, Note, Z, A, XCover, and Tab, for a total of over 130 models. Meanwhile, some flagship devices like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and others are scheduled to get five years of security updates.

With all that in mind, here are all the Samsung devices currently eligible for three and four years of major Android updates.

Editor’s note: We’ll continue to update this list of devices getting three and four years of updates from Samsung as more information arises.

Samsung devices eligible for four Android updates Samsung extended its commitment to Android updates with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series. Fortunately, some older Galaxy flagships and other devices also got the update love from Samsung and became eligible for four years of Android software updates.

Samsung Galaxy S-series

The Galaxy S23 and S22 series are both eligible for four Android updates from Samsung. The latter launched with Android 12, so they should get updates till Android 16. Meanwhile, the S23 devices should be updated till Android 17. Below is a complete list of Galaxy S-series phones eligible for Samsung’s extended update policy.

Samsung Galaxy A and F series Samsung’s older Galaxy A series phones are currently only eligible for three years of Android updates. However, the latest launched crop of Galaxy A series phones comes with the promise of four major Android upgrades. Below are the phones that’ll benefit from the policy.

Samsung foldable phones

Samsung Galaxy Tablets

Samsung’s newest Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets and older Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra all promise four years of Android updates. All upcoming Galaxy S series flagship tablets will also be eligible for four years of Android updates.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung devices eligible for three Android updates

Samsung Galaxy S series

Samsung has promised three years of Android updates to all Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 variants in the Galaxy S series. Sadly, the Galaxy S9 series isn’t included in the list. This means that Android 10 would be the last update for the S9 and S9 Plus, given that they launched with Android Oreo.

As for the Galaxy S10 series, you can expect Android 12 to be its last update. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, and S20 FE are in line to get Android 13 in the future. Below is a list of all Samsung Galaxy S-series phones eligible for three years of Android updates.

Samsung Galaxy Note series

Other Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for three Android updates

Besides Samsung’s flagship phones, the company will also extend its three-year Android update policy to devices like the Galaxy Tabs, high-end Galaxy A series phones, and foldables. Below is a complete list.

Galaxy A series

Samsung Galaxy A71 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A51 4G/5G Samsung Galaxy A52 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Select present and upcoming A series of devices

Galaxy foldable devices Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G/4G

Galaxy tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite For Galaxy devices not on this list, Samsung says it “is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow to provide the optimized mobile experience.”

