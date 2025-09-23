8 new features coming to your Samsung Galaxy phones with One UI 8.5

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Android 16-based One UI 8 is just starting to roll out to Galaxy phones worldwide, and Samsung hasn’t officially announced anything about One UI 8.5 yet. However, we and a few other folks got our hands on a leaked firmware build that reveals several upcoming features for your Galaxy phones. While we’ve already written about these features individually, here’s a quick roundup of the most exciting new features coming to your Galaxy phones when the One UI 8.5 update eventually lands.

1. Private Display for better screen privacy

Samsung seems to be preparing a new feature called Private Display (or Privacy Display), which will make it harder for people around you to peek inside your screen. The feature is supposed to limit visibility from side angles, so only you can clearly see what’s on the display. This looks like it will debut on the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is rumored to use Samsung’s “Flex Magic Pixel” technology. That tech uses AI to control viewing angles, adjusting pixels so they’re not as visible to people sitting next to you. According to the leaked One UI 8.5 firmware, users will be able to pick between different privacy levels, including a “Maximum Privacy” option that dims the screen even further.

2. Automatic call screening

Right now, Galaxy users rely on Bixby Text Call to manually screen calls. You tap a button when someone calls, and Bixby asks why they’re calling before you decide to pick up the phone. It works with both contacts and unknown numbers, but it requires your manual input every time.

With One UI 8.5, Samsung appears to be bringing Pixel-inspired automatic call screening for Galaxy phones. Code in the leaked One UI 8.5 firmware indicates that your Galaxy phones will automatically handle suspicious calls on your behalf and show you a live transcript of the conversation. This way, you won’t need to lift a finger if an incoming call from an unknown number is likely to be spam. The manual Bixby Text Call option will still remain for people who prefer to trigger call screening themselves.

3. NFC-based Quick Share transfers

Quick Share is Android’s answer to Apple’s AirDrop, but the leaked One UI 8.5 firmware suggests it’s about to get even easier to use on your Galaxy phones. We spotted strings pointing to an NFC-based file sharing option, where transfers begin simply by holding two devices close together.

This feels like a callback to the old Android Beam days, but Quick Share should be much faster since it will likely rely on Wi-Fi Direct rather than Bluetooth after the initial NFC handshake between devices. Samsung even seems to be testing special animations that play when this transfer is triggered. It looks like the feature will be experimental when and if it launches, so users may have to opt in to try it.

4. Pollen tracking returns to Samsung Weather

Samsung once offered pollen tracking inside its Weather app, but quietly removed the feature. Now, it looks like pollen tracking will make a comeback on Galaxy phones with the One UI 8.5 update. The code in the leaked build suggests the app will once again show pollen levels for trees, grass, and ragweed.

Each type is represented with a color-coded leaf icon, and severity levels like “None,” “Low,” and “Moderate” to help those with allergy issues know what to expect. Alongside this, the app could also get slightly refreshed navigation buttons with a more modern look.

5. New launcher shortcut for AI agents

Samsung seems to be preparing a new AI shortcut right in the launcher. This would make it easier to ask questions and get instant responses. Based on what we’ve seen in the code, the answers will be short and conversational, capped at around three sentences.

Interestingly, the code references multiple AI providers, and it looks like users will be able to choose between Gemini, Perplexity, or Samsung Gauss for these quick answers.

6. iOS-inspired design tweaks

Design changes are also on the cards for your Galaxy phones with One UI 8.5. Leaked screenshots from a modified build show that Samsung is experimenting with more iOS-inspired layouts and visuals.

For example, the Settings page is now more compact, with subtitle text removed from menu items. The search bar has been moved to the bottom of the screen, and containers now include drop shadows. There’s also a floating back button and an overflow gradient effect at the edges. These changes could make their way across Samsung’s apps, freshening the look of the entire UI

7. Ability to temporarily disable Auto Blocker

One UI 6 introduced Auto Blocker, a security feature that stops unauthorized apps, USB commands, and more from installing or running on your Galaxy phone. While the feature is very useful, it can frustrate power users who sideload apps or connect their phones to PCs.

With One UI 8.5, Samsung might give users the ability to temporarily disable Auto Blocker, with an option to have it automatically turn back on after 30 minutes. This way, you’ll still be able to sideload what you need or test something quickly, while still keeping the protection enabled by default.

8. Protection against flashing lights

One UI 8.5 also seems to be adding an accessibility feature that could make a big difference for some users. The system will be able to detect flashing lights in videos and automatically dim the screen to reduce the impact on your eyes.

This is designed to help people with photosensitive epilepsy (PSE), who can be triggered by rapidly flashing lights in videos, games, or animations. While it might seem like a small addition, it could help make Galaxy phones easier to use for those who suffer from the issue. These are the eight biggest changes we’ve spotted in the leaked One UI 8.5 firmware so far. Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet, so features could still change before release. Of course, this list will also grow as development continues and we get closer to the launch of the Galaxy S26 series early next year. We’re expecting a ton of new features for everything from photography to productivity, AI, and more. But if these early findings are anything to go by, One UI 8.5 could be a significant update for your Galaxy phones.

