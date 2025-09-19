Leaked One UI 8.5 build shows off iOS 26-inspired design elements

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report allegedly shows off Samsung’s next One UI 8.5 update, which is expected to launch with the Galaxy S26 series early nexty year.

In the images, One UI 8.5 features a slight redesign to the Settings app.

iOS 26-inspired changes include a bottom search bar and a floating back button.

Samsung has barely gotten One UI 8 out the door for its current-year flagships, and we’re already getting treated to information on One UI 8.5, the company’s next expected update for Galaxy phones and tablets.

One UI 8.5 development is already underway, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise, as we expect the new release to ship with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series early next year. Now, Sammyguru has gotten access to images of a Galaxy S21 Plus running a modified, alleged One UI 8.5 build from the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In the images, the report notes that the Settings landing page uses more compact menu items after removing the subtitle text. The search bar is also moved to the bottom, much like it has on iOS 26. There is said to be an overflow gradient on the top and bottom edges, and there are drop shadows on all the containers and the search bar. The expanded search page now shows the different categories in a three-column grid. The iOS 26 inspiration continues with the floating back button.

The report expects the UI design to spread across Samsung’s first-party apps. Given the overall direction of Samsung’s phones, I wouldn’t be surprised if it took wholesale inspiration from iOS 26 like other Android OEMs.

