Samsung's One UI 8 hands-on shows a disguised One UI 7.1 update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked build of One UI 8 has been spotted for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, following up on the same for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a few days ago.

This One UI 8 build brings small updates, such as Now Brief, log video recording support for more devices, and some more minor UI changes.

These smaller additions indicate Samsung is merely rebranding a smaller One UI 7.1 and parading it as One UI 8.

One UI 7 has barely reached Samsung’s older flagships, and we already have One UI 8 leaks. We recently saw leaked images showing off an internal build of the upcoming update on a Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, another report highlights all the changes expected to come with One UI 8.

Sammobile has gotten their hands on a One UI 8 build for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to the report, the changes from One UI 7 to One UI 8 are so small that Samsung has seemingly just disguised the One UI 7.1 update as One UI 8. It is said that Samsung could have released these new features already with One UI 7 but chose not to.

For example, Now Brief is said to be coming to older Samsung flagships with this update, but the underlying code already exists in One UI 7.

Further, One UI 8 adds log video recording support to the camera app, but the feature debuted with One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series and is only available on the Galaxy S24 series with its One UI 7 update.

New improvements include changes to Quick Share, with its menu now housing two sections: Receive and Send. Switching to the Receive tab automatically makes your device temporarily visible to other devices and stops when you leave it. This is said to be better than toggling visibility settings on a timer.

Other changes are shaded icons in the Quick Settings panel (though this could be a bug) and encircled icons for some menu buttons within the Gallery app.

Several upcoming Android 16 features, like lock screen widgets, already exist on One UI 7, so they won’t be considered new for One UI 8.

The report concludes by saying that Samsung could add some more new features and improvements to One UI 8. However, you should keep your expectations grounded as Samsung may not have enough time to make any sweeping changes. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to launch with One UI 8 preloaded, and the report claims that other existing devices could get the update as soon as within the next three months. Samsung may even skip a beta program, and that should give you an idea of how little things are changing under the hood.

What do you think about the leaked One UI 8 builds so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.