Galaxy S26 Ultra leak reveals just how chunky that camera bump may be

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s camera bump measures 4.5mm, a little over 2mm more than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It’s said that Samsung is sticking with a 1/2.52″ telephoto sensor at 50MP.

The leak also claims that the phone weighs 217g.

Recent Galaxy S26 leaks have hinted at Samsung bringing back the camera bump next year. And it’s not just the Galaxy S26 Edge that’s expected to have a bump; it appears this will be the case for the entire series. So if these phones are going to have a camera bump, just how large is that protrusion going to be? A new leak may give us an answer for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Well-known tipster Ice Universe has shared some new information about the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This leak touches on the thickness of the camera bump, as well as the size of the telephoto sensor and the phone’s weight.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung has shaved the thickness of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s body down to 7.9mm. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra measures at 8.2mm. However, the S26 Ultra’s camera bump will tack on an additional 4.5mm. That’s 2.1mm thicker than 2.4mm camera protrusion on the S25 Ultra.

The tipster adds that Samsung could use this extra space for a larger telephoto sensor. But the leaker claims the tech giant will stick with a 1/2.52″ telephoto sensor at 50MP. They also mention that this will be the “smallest telephoto sensor in a global flagship phone by 2026.” On top of that, it’s said that Samsung could be exploring even bigger camera bump designs for the purpose of future upgrades.

The final part of the leak claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will weigh 217g. If that’s true, then the phone should feel pretty much the same as this year. As a refresher, the Galaxy S25 Ultra only weighs one gram more at 218g.

