Google Discover is making it easier to keep up with your favorite creators like Android Authority

TL;DR Google Discover will soon show more content, including posts from Instagram, X, and YouTube Shorts.

You can now follow creators and publishers directly in Discover for a dedicated feed of their updates.

For better or worse, Google Discover is about to feel a lot more like your social feeds. Google announced today that the service is getting new content types and a fresh way to follow your favorite creators and publishers, making it easier to keep up with articles, videos, and social posts in one place.

In a blog post, Google said Discover will soon start surfacing more content from across the web, including posts from platforms like X, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. The rollout is set to happen “in the coming weeks.”

Alongside that broader mix of content, you’ll also be able to follow individual publishers and creators directly inside Discover. Tapping on their name lets you preview their work, whether news articles or social posts, and then you can hit the follow button to see more of it. Doing so creates a dedicated section for their updates in your feed, so don’t forget to give Android Authority a follow when you spot us in there!

This isn’t Google’s first step toward giving people more control over what shows up. Earlier this year, the company added an option in Search to pick preferred news sources for Top Stories, which is why we have the little reminder above to add us to that, too. Now, Google is bringing that same direct-connection idea to Discover.

The update follows a string of tweaks we’ve seen to Discover lately, such as a jump-to-top button and new language options we spotted in testing. Unsurprisingly, Google is steadily turning Discover into a more customizable hub in the hope you’ll want to stay engaged for longer.

