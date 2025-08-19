Galaxy S26 Ultra could make spying on your screen impossible with this crazy tech

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ships with Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which offers great durability but also reduces glare. However, Samsung could bring another cool screen innovation to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Korean outlet Dealsite (via Jukanlosreve on Twitter) reports that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will adopt “Flex Magic Pixel” technology on its screen. Samsung Display previously announced this tech, which uses AI to “adjust” a screen’s pixels to control viewing angles.

“Flex Magic Pixel will be applied to the Ultra among the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung Display has been developing the technology for quite some time, but this is the first time they are entering full-scale mass production,” a source told the outlet. “It is highly likely that Flex Magic Pixel will be applied to the next Fold and Flip series as well.”

What is Flex Magic Pixel? “Flex Magic Pixel is a technology that adjusts the viewing angle so that the screen is not easily visible to the person next to it,” Samsung Display previously explained. “It can sync with AI technology to adjust the level of security depending on the app being used, thereby enhancing consumer convenience.”

Samsung’s display arm also gave an example of how this could work: For example, when a smart device user runs a banking application in a public place, AI technology can automatically recognize the environment and initiate additional security features. And, OLEDs equipped with Flex Magic Pixel technology can further enhance the security of smart devices. In other words, the screen can dynamically switch to a narrower viewing angle when it detects that a sensitive app is on-screen. It also sounds like your location could theoretically be taken into account. This could be handy if you don’t want a fellow commuter peeking over your shoulder while you’re using a financial app, social media app, or viewing a chat log.

Some companies offer privacy films that similarly restrict your screen’s viewing angles. These films often adversely affect brightness and overall image quality. However, Dealsite reports that Flex Magic Pixel doesn’t have these drawbacks.

The outlet adds that Flex Magic Pixel will be applied to the Galaxy S26 Ultra in concert with Color filter on Encapsulation (CoE) tech. This technology, which is already used on Galaxy foldables, replaces the display’s polarizer layer with a color filter. This results in a thinner, brighter, and more efficient screen. The outlet’s sources say CoE tech is key for Flex Magic Pixel as it can reduce the amount of light lost when this privacy feature is enabled.

This wouldn’t be the first time smartphone OEMs tried to tackle screen privacy, though. BlackBerry’s Android phones offered a privacy shade feature that dimmed all but a small, draggable portion of the screen. In any event, Samsung’s tech sounds far more powerful and seamless, so we’re keen to try it out.

