One UI 8.5 could make it easier to get quick answers from AI, and here's how

Stable One UI 8 only started rolling out this month, but early builds for Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 update are already being tested. Thanks to a leaked build, we’ve seen some new iOS-inspired design changes , plus evidence of a new Private Display feature that could make your screen harder to read from the side. Now, code within the leaked One UI 8.5 build points to new, prominent AI integration, right on your home screen.

We’ve reviewed code in the leaked OneUI 8.5 build’s launcher app and spotted strings that reference the inclusion of so-called AI Agents. It’s not clear how exactly these agents will be integrated into the launcher, but as it stands, it seems like users will be able to ask questions and get direct, conversational answers.

We also found what looks to be a set of instructions that these AI models will reference when this feature is used. Again, it appears that this particular One UI 8.5 feature is meant to provide answers to questions — specifically, “concise and friendly answers” that are three sentences or less in length:

Answering a Question. You are a helpful assistant. Identifies the search result items that contain the most relevant and useful information about user query, and providing concise and friendly answers within 3 sentences to suit the user’s question intent. Answers should not be listed as search results, but should be answered directly to user input. If the search results alone are not enough, supplement the answers by referring to common sense or general usage patterns. Answer string first tells the information of the reference data, but the index value is not directly mentioned in the answer. But the context information about the location, date, title, caller of the reference data is mentioned so that the user can find the material.

The instructions mention supplementing information gathered from relevant search results “by referring to common sense or general usage patterns,” a directive that, to me, sounds like it’s leaving a little too much up to AI’s judgement (what does Gauss consider “common sense?”). Still, it’s important to note that this feature is in development and could change before it’s released to the public.