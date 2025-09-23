Samsung’s next update could give you more freedom over the control panel

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests Samsung One UI 8.5 will bring a “completely customizable” control panel.

While the example screenshots could demonstrate the feature better, they show potential for unprecedented customization.

If all modules are movable and removable, this could be Samsung’s biggest control panel redesign in years.

We’ve already found a bunch of interesting new features in Samsung One UI 8.5, but we’re not the only ones who have been tinkering with the builds. A leaker on X claims the update will make the Samsung control panel “completely customizable,” and has shared some images as proof.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

According to tipster @theonecid, who shared three screenshots of the feature, One UI 8.5 seems to go beyond the usual row shuffling already available in Samsung’s interface. It looks as if the whole panel is much more modular, with a vast scope to rearrange it and remove parts that you don’t want to see.

The most apparent difference is that the familiar Wi-Fi/Bluetooth row is missing entirely in the final example. That suggests you’ll now be able to remove whole sections of the panel irrespective of how important Samsung thinks they are, rather than just move them around.

While we have no reason to doubt that everything in the leaked images can be rearranged, this isn’t the best demonstration. The rest of the images look a lot like the customization options already available. For example, while the volume, brightness, and other individual modules can almost certainly be shuffled about, they haven’t been rearranged in these images. In fact, the only difference between the first two images is that the Quick Settings panel is expanded.

Still, assuming this is a totally freeform panel as claimed, it could mark the most significant redesign of Samsung’s control panel in years. We’re looking forward to investigating this for ourselves.

Follow