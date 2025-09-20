One UI 8.5 all but confirms Galaxy S26 Ultra's new Private Display feature (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Code within leaked One UI 8.5 build suggests Samsung is developing a new “Private Display” or “Privacy Display” feature.

This feature will limit screen visibility from side angles, protecting privacy in crowded public places.

It’s likely to debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is rumored to have the necessary screen hardware.

Stable One UI 8 recently started rolling out to Samsung’s phone lineup, but we’re already on to the next release. The first One UI 8.5 builds are already being tested, and we even have a look at some of the iOS 26-inspired design changes coming along. Thanks to the leaked build, we’ve also discovered some new features, such as a system for tackling photosensitive epilepsy, and the first mentions of Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. We’ve now spotted clues about a new Private Display/Privacy Display feature that could tie in with a rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra feature.

Per previous leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to sport “Flex Magic Pixel” technology on its screen. Samsung Display had previously announced this tech, which uses AI to “adjust” a screen’s pixels to control viewing angles so that the screen is not easily visible to the person next to you.

We’ve now spotted code within the alleged One UI 8.5 builds that sheds some more light on this feature. It could be branded as “Private Display” or “Privacy Display,” as both terms have been used interchangeably.

Code Copy Text <string name="sec_privacy_display_title">Privacy display</string> <string name="sec_privacy_display_summary">Limits screen visibility from side angles to protect your privacy in public.</string>

As the feature description notes, the Privacy Display/Private Display feature will limit screen visiblity from side angles to protect user privacy in public.

Code Copy Text <string name="sec_privacy_display_auto_privacy_summary">Automatically use Private display when you use sensitive apps and when you’re in crowed places.</string>

Ignoring the spelling errors in the various strings, we learn from the strings that when the setting is enabled, the Private Display feature will automatically kick in when users use sensitive apps in crowded places.

Code Copy Text <string name="sec_privacy_display_manual_settings">Manual settings</string> <string name="sec_privacy_display_maximum_privacy">Maximum privacy</string> <string name="sec_privacy_display_maximum_privacy_summary">For even stronger privacy protection, make the screen dimmer than usual while Private dislay is on.</string>

Code also suggests that there could be two types of privacy levels that users can choose from: Maximum Privacy: For even stronger privacy protection, make the screen dimmer than usual while Private display is on

For even stronger privacy protection, make the screen dimmer than usual while Private display is on Manual Settings It’s not immediately clear what settings will come under manual settings.

We’ve spotted code for custom conditions, too, and these may be included in manual settings to give users more control over when the feature works.

Code Copy Text <string name="sec_privacy_display_custom_conditions">Custom conditions</string> <string name="sec_privacy_display_custom_conditions_apps_summary">Choose specific apps where you want to use Private display.</string> <string name="sec_privacy_display_custom_conditions_apps_title">Apps</string> <string name="sec_privacy_display_custom_conditions_schedule_summary">Set a schedule when you want to use Private display.</string> <string name="sec_privacy_display_custom_conditions_schedule_add_button">Add schedule</string>

These strings suggest that users can set up custom conditions for the Private Display feature. They will be able to choose specific apps that the feature would activate on (like your specific banking or messaging apps), and even set a schedule for it.

Samsung has not yet announced the Private Display feature, nor has it mentioned or given any details about the next One UI 8.5 release. Given that the Private Display feature does have some hardware requirements, namely Samsung Display’s Flex Magic Pixel technology, it may remain limited to newer devices, like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as per leaks.

Leaks also suggest that One UI x.5 updates will debut with Galaxy S-series flagships, where they will likely debut new UI/UX, AI features, and software enhancements, so it’s fair to presume that we will get One UI 8.5 with the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Thanks to That Josh Guy for the assistance!

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

