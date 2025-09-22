One UI 8.5 might just make Auto Blocker convenient enough for enthusiasts (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is testing a new setting in One UI 8.5 that allows temporarily disabling the Auto Blocker feature.

Users can choose to allow Auto Blocker to automatically re-enable itself after 30 minutes of being turned off, balancing security and enthusiast needs.

One UI 6 introduced Auto Blocker to Samsung Galaxy devices to keep users safe from various security threats, suspicious activity, and privacy risks. Users can block app installation from unauthorized sources, block commands and software updates through a USB cable, and even block malware images in messaging apps. It’s a good feature for the broader consumer base, but Auto Blocker can be annoying for enthusiasts since it blocks app sideloading. As a result, many power users choose to disable Auto Blocker entirely, which isn’t ideal. With One UI 8.5, Samsung is working on a compromise that works out for enthusiasts too, letting them choose to turn on Auto Blocker automatically after some time.

We’ve spotted code within the alleged One UI 8.5 builds that suggests users will soon be able to choose to turn on Auto Blocker 30 minutes after it has been turned off.

Code Copy Text <string name="turn_on_auto_blocker_automatically_title">Turn on Auto Blocker automatically</string> <string name="turn_on_auto_blocker_automatically_description">Turn on Auto blocker automatically 30 minutes after it is turned off.</string> <string name="turn_on_auto_blocker_automatically_remaining_time">Remaining time:</string> <string name="turn_off_rampart_confirmation_automatically_turn_on_description">Auto blocker will turn on again in 30 minutes to keep you safe from security threats. You can change this in Auto blocker settings.</string>

As the strings clearly indicate, this new settings toggle will automatically turn on Auto Blocker 30 minutes after it was turned off. The time remaining before Auto Blocker is turned on will be displayed to users on this page once they have toggled this option. The strings also make it clear that this is an optional setting, and users can skip it if they want to turn off Auto Blocker indefinitely.

Auto Blocker blocks app sideloading on Samsung phones and is enabled by default on newer phones, so there are legitimate reasons for temporarily disabling it. However, since users exit the Auto Blocker screen after turning it off, there’s a good probability that most will not bother turning it back on.

This new setting to automatically turn on Auto Blocker is a good step that balances user security with convenience. While enthusiasts will still have to disable it whenever they want to sideload an app, they can enjoy its protection the rest of the time without needing to make a mental note to turn Auto Blocker back on again. Google also has a similar option to temporarily pause Play Protect for 24 hours, so there’s good precedent to follow here.

Thanks to That Josh Guy for the assistance!

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

