Sometimes, if your Pinterest collection is getting crowded, if an event you were planning has passed, or if your interests just changed, you might want to delete a board on Pinterest. While it’s quick and easy to do, keep in mind that Pinterest offers no way to undo the deletion. Be certain you want to delete the entire board, especially if it’s one into which you’ve put a lot of work. Also, make sure you don’t just want to delete the Pinterest pins instead. If you’re sure it’s got to go, read on for directions on how to delete a board on Pinterest.

How to delete a board on the Pinterest app

How to delete a board on the Pinterest website First, navigate to the page of the board in question. Click on the three-dot menu next to the board name. From the menu that drops down, select Edit Board.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Delete board. A dialogue box will come up with choices for various parameters regarding the board. At the bottom, you will see the choice to

Pinterest will ask you to confirm the deletion since it cannot be undone. If you are certain you want to delete the board, click on the red Delete forever button. Next time you check your profile page, the board will no longer be in your library.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

How to delete a board on the Pinterest app The procedure for deleting a board on the app is very similar, but some of the buttons are in different places. First, go to the page of the board you want to get rid of, and click on the three-dot menu. On the app, this is in the upper right corner rather than next to the board’s name.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Edit board. From the menu that drops down, select

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Delete. Tap it. A dialogue box will come up with choices for setting board parameters. At the bottom, you will seeTap it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Delete button. Pinterest will confirm that the board has been deleted, and it will no longer show up in your library. The Pinterest app will ask you to confirm the deletion. To permanently delete the board, tap on the redbutton. Pinterest will confirm that the board has been deleted, and it will no longer show up in your library.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

FAQs

Can other people see pins I have deleted? Yes, they can. If the pin was uploaded from your computer, other users will still have it on their boards if they repinned it. If the pin was from something you saw on a website, the website is still there, and other users still can pin that content.

