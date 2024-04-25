Google I/O 2024: Updates to Wear OS, Google TV, and Android TV confirmed

TL;DR Google has confirmed it will announce Wear OS 5 during Google I/O 2025.

The company plans to discuss the new features that will come with the OS.

An OS update is coming to Android TV and Google TV.

Google I/O, the event where Google tends to unveil new hardware and software, is scheduled for May 14. Although we’re still a few weeks away from the showcase, the firm has now shared the itinerary for the affair. Some of the sessions planned for the event have revealed that we’re in store for important announcements for Wear OS, Google TV, and Android TV.

One of the sessions scheduled for Google I/O is titled “Building for the future of Wear OS.” The overview of this session reads: In this talk, we’ll discover the new features of Wear OS 5. This includes advances in the Watch Face Format, and how to design and build for the increasing range of device sizes. This description appears to confirm that the tech giant will officially announce Wear OS 5 during this talk. It also looks like we’ll learn about the new features that will come with the updated OS.

One of those talking points will apparently be about improvements to the Watch Face Format, which is designed to make watch faces more efficient and dynamic. There’s also mention of designing and building for different sizes. If you remember, there were reports earlier this year that Google could be working on two different sizes for the Pixel Watch 3.

Another part of the event will be dedicated to the OS for Google TV and Android TV. In this session, the description reads: Discover new user experience enhancements in Google TV and the latest additions to the next Android TV OS platform update. Learn how the updated developer tools in Compose for TV and Android Studio are making it easier than ever to build beautiful apps for TV. Judging from that overview, the company is planning an OS update for both platforms. However, it’s unclear what improvements or new features will be added to this update.

Beyond these products, it’s expected that Google will dedicate a large portion of the event to AI. We may also be introduced to the Pixel 8a. We’ll have to wait until the event to see what other surprises the company might be planning.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments