Turning off a phone used to be much simpler, especially with Pixel devices. Modern Pixel phones don’t just power off when you press the power button. By default, this action will bring up Google Assistant. So, how do you turn off your Google Pixel 7a? Read on to find out.

How to turn off your Google Pixel 7a We can understand how frustrating it can be to keep pressing and holding the Power button only to pull up Google Assistant. We’ve grown accustomed to this action bringing up the power options, but that’s no longer available by default. However, the new process is just as simple and quick. Here’s how to do it. Press and hold the power and volume up buttons simultaneously. Tap on Power off.

How to change what the Power button does Not convinced that Google Assistant is the best use of your power button? You can actually change what the button does when you press and hold it, meaning you can still power off your Pixel 7a the old way with a bit of tinkering. Follow the instructions below to get it done. Open the Settings app. Go into System. Select Gestures. Scroll down and pick Press & hold power button. Change the action to Power menu.

That’s it! The next time you press and hold the Power button, Google Assistant won’t show up. Instead, you’ll get the power options screen, and you can turn off your Pixel 7a the same way you’ve done it for many years.

Turn off your Pixel 7a from the notification area Thankfully, there is more than one way to use the software to turn off your Google Pixel 7a. There is an option right in the notification area. Slide your finger down the screen to pull out the notification area. Slide your finger down again to pull up more options. You will see a Power icon in the lower-right corner. Tap on it. Tap on Power off.

How to hard reset a Pixel 7a Are you having issues with your software that prevent you from powering off the Pixel 7a? This often happens when there are software issues, the device freezes, or you can’t get the screen to work. A hard reset is pretty much a method that forces your device to restart with the use of hardware buttons. It’s the simplest method to reboot your Pixel 7a when everything else fails. Press the power button and hold it. Keep holding it for around 30 seconds. After about 30 seconds or so, the screen will turn off, and now you can let go. The device will reboot.

FAQs

Can I turn off the Pixel 7a by using the power button? It may seem like a silly question, because the power button is obviously for turning off a device, right? Well, Google thinks Assistant might be a better use of the button. You’ll need to press both the power and volume up buttons to pull up the power options and turn off the Pixel 7a. That said, you can change what pressing and holding the power button does in the settings. Go to Settings > System > Gestures > Press and hold the power button and select Power menu.

What is the difference between a hard reset and a factory reset? A hard reset will force a device to reboot, using hardware buttons to trigger the action. Nothing will be deleted. A factory reset or factory data reset will delete everything and bring the device to its factory settings. All your images, settings, accounts, videos, apps, and everything else will be cleared.

What methods can I use to turn off a Pixel 7a? You can use the regular method, which involves using the power and volume up buttons. There is also a way to pull up the Power options from the notification area. Additionally, you can do a hard reset.

