The Google Pixel 7a is shaping up to be an impressive mid-range smartphone. However, it shares one of the weaknesses of the rest of the Pixel 7 series family: the Samsung Exynos 5300 modem. This modem has struggled with poor network performance, especially regarding 5G reception. It will also drain your battery when 5G is enabled, but no 5G networks are within range. Here’s how to turn off 5G on the Google Pixel 7a.

Why turn off 5G on the Pixel 7a?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Before outlining how to turn off 5G, we should explain why you should consider turning off 5G in the first place. After all, the Pixel 7a is a capable smartphone that can take advantage of 5G in all the regions where it is officially sold.

The Google Pixel 7a ships with the Google Tensor G2 SoC, which includes the Samsung Exynos 5300 modem. Its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, shipped with the first-gen Google Tensor SoC, which consists of the Samsung Exynos 5123b modem. Pixel 6a users experienced poor signal strength and speeds on their phones. Many have complained that the phone also drains the battery in this process, as it constantly struggles to latch onto a network.

Compared to the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a has a better modem. It maintains a stronger connection with networks for longer and delivers better speeds. Unfortunately, all of these are relative to the processor. For instance, the Exynos 5300 performs poorly compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon modems.

We found the Pixel 7 series tends to drain the battery quickly if 5G is used in an area with poor 5G reception. The phones would constantly search for a good network to connect to, and when they did, they struggled to maintain the signal. Because the Pixel 7a has the same modem, we anticipate the same issues. If you live in an area where 5G reception is weak, we recommend turning off 5G on your Google Pixel 7a.

Moreover, 5G isn’t cheap. Carriers charge a lot of money for this service, and most people won’t need the highest speed and bandwidth that 5G brings. There’s also a chance that 4G LTE works better in your area than 5G. In these situations, we advise switching off 5G on your Pixel 7a and saving money instead of wasting it on something you don’t need or can’t use.

How to turn off 5G on the Google Pixel 7a from the Settings You can turn off 5G on your Pixel 7a by following these steps: Open the Settings app.

app. Navigate to Network & Internet > SIMs > Preferred network type .

. Here, you can choose LTE as the preferred network. This will stop your phone from connecting to 5G. Note that selecting 3G will prevent your phone from connecting to both LTE and 5G, which we do not recommend.

How to turn off 5G on the Google Pixel 7a using a custom Dialer code Not every carrier will show the above settings, so switching off 5G on the Pixel 7a from Settings may be impossible. In these cases, you can turn off 5G using the custom Dialer code. Note that these menus are part of hidden menus used for diagnostics, and you should be very careful about changing any setting here. Do not change any setting that you do not fully understand. To turn off 5G on the Pixel 7, follow the steps below: Open the Phone app.

app. Type *#*#4636#*#* in the dialer.

in the dialer. In the menu that opens, select Phone information .

. You will enter the Phone network info diagnostic menu. Locate the field that says Set Preferred Network Type . Since you are on 5G, you will likely have an option starting with NR, which indicates 5G.

. Since you are on 5G, you will likely have an option starting with NR, which indicates 5G. In the menu, choose an option that does not begin with NR. You can select LTE/TDSCDMA/CDMA/EvDo/GSM/WCDMA, which will forcefully restrict your phone from connecting to an NR (5G) tower.

FAQs

Does 5G use more battery on the Pixel 7a? Yes, 5G uses more battery on all smartphones. The Pixel 7a will use even more battery if you are in an area with poor 5G reception.

Will switching to LTE save battery on the Pixel 7a? Yes, using just LTE will save battery on the Pixel 7a. You should definitely consider using LTE-only if you have a spotty 5G connection.

Comments