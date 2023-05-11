Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Mid-range phones are more capable than ever, and this is strongly demonstrated with the Google Pixel 7a. As we’ve discovered in our Pixel 7a review, Google brought plenty of upgrades this year, including wireless charging, an impressive rear camera, and a faster screen. But what about connectivity? Does the Google Pixel 7a support 5G networks? Read on to find out.

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Google Pixel 7a supports 5G connectivity. Some models only support sub-6GHz networks, while one will work with the faster mmWave bands. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Does the Google Pixel 7a support 5G connectivity?

The Pixel 7a's connectivity support table

Does the Google Pixel 7a support 5G connectivity?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

In a word, yes. All Google Pixel 7a models support 5G connectivity. On closer inspection, the four different models provide different connectivity options. Three of those models support 5G sub-6GHz only, the slower brand of 5G connectivity that operates below the 6GHz band.

Additionally, one version of the Pixel 7a (model G0DZQ) offers both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, which will give you the best coverage if you require the best speeds or are based in the US. The latter is a variety of 5G connectivity that operates at higher frequencies and provides much faster potential data rates. This version of the phone will be available via various US carriers.

Are you looking for more specific specs, including band details? Consult the table below more information on the Google Pixel 7a’s per model connectivity.

Google Pixel 7a connectivity support table

Google Pixel 7a model Network support Model GWKK3

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

- LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71

- 5G Sub6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28/30/38/41/48/66/71/77/78

Model GHL1X

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

- LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/21/25/28/32/38/39/40/41//42/66

- 5G Sub6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/28/38/40/41/66/75/76/77/78/79

Model G0DZQ

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

- LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/48/66/71

- 5G Sub6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28/30/38/41/48/66/71/77/78

- 5G mmWave: Bands n260/n261

Model G82U8 (Japan)

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

- LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/21/25/28/32/38/39/40/41//42/66

- 5G Sub6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/28/38/40/41/66/75/76/77/78/79



FAQs

Does the Pixel 7a have mmWave 5G? Yes, one model of the Pixel 7a (G0DZQ) does support mmWave 5G.

