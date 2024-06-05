How to take a screenshot on a Google Pixel 8a

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this couldn’t be more true with smartphones. My gallery is full of screenshots. It just makes it easier to show others what you’re looking at. If you have a Google Pixel 8a, there are multiple ways to take a screenshot. Let’s show them to you!

Take a screenshot using the hardware keys The simplest and most universal way to take a screenshot is to press the side and volume down buttons at the same time. By the way, this method will work with nearly all Android phones.

You can take screenshots from the Recent Apps overview Sometimes I am chatting with a friend and want to show them something I was just looking at in another app. In these cases, I usually just take a screenshot using the app switcher or Recent Apps overview. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen, hold for about a second, and let go. Swipe side to side and find the app you want to take a screenshot of. When ready, tap on the Screenshot button in the lower-left corner.

Take advantage of the Quick Tap feature Here’s a really fun feature Google introduced with Android 12. Quick Tap allows you to perform an action by tapping twice on the back of the device, and taking a screenshot is one of the options. The thing is that this feature isn’t enabled by default, so you have to set it up first. Open the Settings app. Go into System. Select Gestures. Tap on Quick Tap to start actions. Turn the feature on, and make sure Take screenshot is picked.

Now, you can tap on the back of the phone twice, and the phone will take a screenshot.

Ask Google Assistant or Gemini Google Assistant or Gemini can help you do pretty much anything on Android devices, and that includes taking a screenshot. Just ask nicely, and Assistant will take care of it. Just say, “OK Google, take a screenshot.”

If your device isn’t responding to your command, there is a chance the “Hey Google” feature is off.

How to enable “Hey Google” on a Pixel 8a: Open the Settings app. Go into Google. Tap on the All services tab. Select Settings for Google apps. Hit Search, Assistant & Voice. Tap on Google Assistant. Go into Hey Google & Voice Match. Make sure Hey Google is enabled.

There is a screenshot option in the Accessibility Menu The Accessibility Menu is a hidden feature meant to help people more easily control their devices, using larger buttons that are easier to see. You’ll need to enable this first. Go to the Settings. Select Accessibility. Tap on Accessibility Menu. Turn on the Accessibility Menu shortcut, and select Allow, then Got it. A floating icon will appear on the screen. It will always be there, and you can drag it around if you prefer. When you want to take a screenshot, tap on it and tap on the Screenshot option.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on the Pixel 8a Here’s another to improve your screenshot game. Sometimes, what you want to show doesn’t fit in a single screenshot. Scrolling screenshots are longer screenshots that cover more of a page or app. Whenever you take a screenshot, using any of the methods mentioned in this guide, a menu will show up for a few seconds. Tap on Capture More. Now, you can drag the selector to show as much or as little as you want. Hit Save when done.

Where are my screenshots saved on the Google Pixel 8a? Your screenshots will be in your gallery app. In the case of the Pixel 8a, that would be Google Photos. Launch Google Photos. Tap on the Library tab. Open the Screenshots folder. Your screenshots will be there.

If you use a file manager, navigate to Images > Screenshots.

FAQs

Can I take as many screenshots as I want on a Pixel 8a? Android puts no limits on the amount of screenshots you can take. The only real limitation is your storage space. If you have space to store a screenshot, you can capture it.

Can I edit screenshots? Screenshots are simple images, so you can edit them as you would any other picture. Just use any of the best photo editing apps out there.

Can I translate text on a screenshot? Yes, you can translate text on a screenshot using Google Lens. Just go to Google Photos, select your screenshot, tap on Lens, and select Translate.

