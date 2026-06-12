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The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is finally getting the S26's Galaxy AI features

Samsung's foldable phones are now getting S26-exclusive Galaxy AI features.
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5 hours ago

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Galaxy Z Fold 7 unfolded upright on table hero image
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is getting the S26’s Priority Notifications and Files Summaries features with the June One UI 8.5 update.
  • The update has started rolling out in South Korea and could soon roll out globally.

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the Galaxy S26’s AI features to trickle down to older flagships, there’s good news for you. After recently bringing new Galaxy AI features to the S25 series, Samsung is now adding some of these features to its foldable phones.

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According to user reports on the Samsung community website (via SamMobile), the latest Fold 7 update doesn’t just include the June security patch; it also adds two new Galaxy AI features. These are Priority Notifications and Files Summaries.

As the name suggests, the “Priority Notifications” feature uses AI to sort through your notifications and show the most important ones at the top of the stack. That’s great if you often end up missing important notifications in a sea of less useful ones.

On the other hand, “Files Summaries” gives you a summary of PDFs, text files, and other documents on your phone so you can understand what the file is about. This can help with file management because you won’t have to read a document just to figure out if it’s an important receipt or something you can safely discard.

The new update is currently rolling out in South Korea. However, Samsung has been moving quickly with One UI rollouts, so this update could come stateside really soon.

While it’s great that Samsung is adding new Galaxy AI features to older flagships, the company’s One UI 8.5 rollout has had its fair share of wrinkles as well. This includes issues with video calls, along with other random bugs and glitches.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also working on the One UI 9 update for older flagships. It’s expected to bring support for multiple browser windows on the Z Fold 7, a network speed indicator, and other new features.

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SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy AISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 7Samsung One UI
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