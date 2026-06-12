A phone with a 10,000-nit screen is coming, but don't be fooled by these claims

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR is reportedly working on a phone with 10,000 nits of peak screen brightness.

Peak brightness is largely a gimmick, so you shouldn’t be swayed by this seemingly impressive figure.

The phone is also said to have a battery larger than 10,000mAh.

The best Android phones have impressively bright screens, so you no longer have to struggle to see your display in direct sunlight. We’ve previously seen screens with ridiculous peak brightness figures, but an incoming phone could up the ante.

Leaker Digital Chat Station claims that an upcoming HONOR phone will have a screen with 10,000 nits of peak brightness. Check out the machine-translated post below.

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We need to point out that peak brightness is a gimmick for the most part. This figure largely pertains to the screen’s brightness across an incredibly tiny area rather than the entire display. You might see this level of brightness when viewing HDR content, but that’s about it. In other words, peak brightness is only really useful for marketing purposes, so you shouldn’t be swayed by a 10,000-nit display alone.

Instead, you should keep an eye out for figures related to HBM (high-brightness mode) and auto-brightness. Google also uses the term “HDR brightness.” Either way, these terms refer to the maximum brightness of the entire screen. Many phones don’t sustain this level of brightness for long, but it still gives you a good idea of what to expect when viewing your screen in direct sunlight.

Otherwise, Digital Chat Station claims that this HONOR phone has a battery exceeding 10,000mAh. This comes after the HONOR Win series and HONOR Power 2 offered ~10,000mAh batteries. Unfortunately, these phones aren’t officially available outside China, so we hope this new device launches in global markets.

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