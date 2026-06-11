I used the Motorola Edge (2026) and Pixel 10a, and I think Google should be worried

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

There’s nothing I love more than a mid-range phone showdown. If we’ve learned anything over the last several years, it’s that you don’t need to spend a tremendous amount of money to get a quality device. The Motorola Edge (2026) and Google Pixel 10a are prime examples.

Motorola went back to the drawing board on the Edge for 2026, giving the device a significant design overhaul. Unfortunately, there’s a price increase to match. Google’s done the opposite with the Pixel 10a, as the design and specs have remained largely unchanged from last year, and the company has kept the price the same.

I’ve used the Motorola Edge 2026 and Pixel 10a, and there are compelling arguments for both.

Motorola Edge (2026) vs. Google Pixel 10a: Which would you pick? 16 votes Motorola Edge (2026) 50 % Google Pixel 10a 50 %

What I like about the Motorola Edge (2026)

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Motorola completely overhauled the Edge’s look and feel this year. It no longer features an aluminum frame, which is a shame. The older Edges felt premium in the hand, and I don’t like that the phone has lost some of that. Even with a plastic frame, it’s just as durable, with MIL-STD-810H drop-test ratings and an IP69 certification. Motorola has made a point of improving durability on its mid-range phones over the last few years, and the Edge is no exception.

Motorola may have changed the build quality, but there are advantages. This year’s Edge is thin and light, measuring just 7.22mm thick and weighing a touch over 160g. It’s a difference you feel when holding the Edge and Pixel 10a side by side, and if you enjoy light, compact phones, the Edge should capture your attention.

If you enjoy light, compact phones, the Edge 2026 should get your attention.

Motorola also did away with the curved display for 2026. While I had tired of dramatic waterfall displays on flagship phones, I didn’t mind it on the Edge. However, I’m not going to complain about a flat panel, especially one of this quality. It’s a gorgeous 6.3-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of 5,200 nits.

It’s a fantastic panel — good enough that I’m willing to forgive Motorola’s ridiculous marketing, which calls it an “Extreme AMOLED”. Awful 90s terminology aside, it has a slightly higher resolution than the Pixel 10a’s 1080p screen, and it’s a highlight of the phone. Motorola’s been shipping high-quality displays on its mid-range and budget phones for years, and I’m glad to see that trend continue with the Edge.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Performance is what you’d expect from a Dimensity 7450 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It feels like a mid-range phone. That’s not an insult, and the Edge handles most tasks smoothly. Light-to-medium gaming is fine, and I didn’t notice many slowdowns during testing. Don’t try to game at ultra settings or edit 4K video, and you’ll be fine. I do wish there were more storage options beyond 128GB, or at least a microSD card slot like on the Moto G Stylus (2026), but Motorola hasn’t opted for either.

This year’s Edge features a 5,000mAh battery that gets me through two days of moderate use. I’ve always had good luck with Motorola Edge batteries, and I’m pleased to see that again this year. When it is time to recharge, the Edge offers 68W wired charging, easily outdoing the Pixel 10a’s 30W. Don’t discount faster charging. I’m glad you remember to plug your phone in every night, but if you do forget or have a particularly high-usage day and you’re going out that night, it’s comforting to know you can top off in a hurry. It’s a small quality-of-life improvement that Motorola has been good at identifying over the last few years.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

One area that surprised me was the cameras. I always felt the Motorola Edge lineup featured capable sensors, and I enjoyed the saturated, contrasty photos I got from last year’s model. However, this year’s camera system feels more refined and detailed.

The saturation is still there, but the lighting is improved. The 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultrawide lens are an excellent pairing, and you won’t be disappointed. I also appreciate that Motorola includes a 10MP 3x optical zoom, giving it more versatility than the Pixel 10a. It’s not the best optical zoom I’ve ever used on a phone, but it works in a pinch.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Pricing is the most important factor with any mid-range Motorola. I sound like a broken record, as I felt the same way about the Edge last year. The initial MSRP isn’t it. I wouldn’t ask anyone to pay $600, especially when there are so many competent alternatives.

Thankfully, with Moto, you rarely have to, and I’d be shocked if you couldn’t find the Edge on a decent carrier discount or Motorola sale for around $400 within a couple of months. Motorola is also offering pre-order bonuses. You’ll get some Moto Buds Loop and a Moto Watch, which is a decent chunk of money if purchased separately. It’s a solid phone, you just have to pay the right price.

What I like about the Google Pixel 10a

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

The Pixel A-series is a known quantity, and that’s a good thing. I’ve loved these phones from the beginning, and there was a period when I thought the Pixel 6a was the best deal in all of tech. Google took a lot of heat for not materially upgrading the Pixel 10a, but the company did plenty of things right, and I still think it’s a pound-for-pound champ at $500.

If you’re looking for the main reason you’d buy a Pixel 10a over the Motorola Edge, it’s software. Google’s Material 3 Expressive design on Android 16 is fantastic. It’s fun and intuitive, and if you’re a first-time Android user, the Pixel 10a is the phone I’d recommend. Feature Drops are always something to look forward to, and while Motorola’s Hello UI skin is unoffensive, it’s not the same experience.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Google also easily bests Motorola with software support. The Pixel 10a is promised seven years of OS upgrades and patches, compared to only three years of Android version updates for the Edge. However, it’s not just the length of time that bothers me, but the nature of the support. I know Google is going to release upgrades and patches relatively on time each month.

Motorola may promise three years of support, but I have no idea what that will look like. The Edge runs an April patch out of the box. Most people won’t even notice, but don’t expect Android 17 on your Edge to arrive nearly as quickly as it does on the Pixel 10a.

Google easily bests Motorola with software support.

The Pixel 10a is a quirky design, but I like it. Google did an excellent job picking out fun, vibrant colors this year, and it carries an IP68 rating. It may not have the Super HD resolution of the Edge, but the Pixel 10a’s 6.3-inch Actua display is fantastic. Long gone are the days of dim, drab Pixel panels; the screens are now a highlight of the phones.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I didn’t mind that Google stuck with the Tensor G4 for the Pixel 10a. It’s plenty capable and, in my experience, felt snappier than the Dimensity 7450 in the Edge. You won’t notice a significant gap between the two, but the Pixel 10a gets the nod for raw performance. That also applies to battery life, as the Pixel 10a’s 5,100mAh cell holds its own, providing me with two days on a single charge — you just have to live with slower wired charging.

The Pixel 10a may not have a telephoto lens, but the pictures are what you’d expect from a Pixel. The images don’t have the saturation of the photos I get from the Edge, but the low-light performance is noticeably better. Night Sight is still the best low-light photography you’re going to get sub-$500, so if you like to take meal photos in dimly lit restaurants, the Pixel is your best bet.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

As with Motorola, it comes down to price. I’ve seen the Pixel 10a drop a couple of times already, and you can easily pick one up for around $450. I thought one of the benefits of Google using an older chipset and not upgrading a ton was that the sales could cut deeper. We haven’t seen that just yet, but I expect the Pixel 10a to be a solid deal all year.

Which one should you buy?

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

If you’re looking at similar prices, I’d pick up the Pixel 10a. The hardware is solid, and I trust the software support. It’s a complete package, and it’s hard to poke holes in what you get for sub-$500.

However, if the Edge comes down in price like it does every year and you’re saving $50-$100 by grabbing one, I’d be all over it, especially since you’re picking up a Moto Watch. It’s a more stylish phone with a lot going for it. Either way you choose, you’re getting a fantastic device, but you’ll want to shop around for the best deal.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow