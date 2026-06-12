This upcoming Z Fold 8 rival brings cool file manager tricks, and I hope Google copies them

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Vivo has revealed more details about the X Fold 6 ahead of its launch.

The foldable phone will offer an AI File Manager, with features like intelligent file renaming, proactive file recommendations, and file organization.

Vivo’s upcoming foldable will also have a Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset and a desktop mode.

Vivo is gearing up to release the X Fold 6 in the coming weeks, and the company is gradually revealing details ahead of the launch date. Now, the manufacturer has revealed a few more interesting tidbits about the foldable phone.

Company executive Han Boxiao confirmed on Weibo that the X Fold 6 has a so-called AI File Manager. This app brings several handy AI-based features to the table, starting with “AI intelligent naming.” As the name implies, this feature names your files so you aren’t left with messy file names. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this feature in the tech space, as OneDrive recently gained similar capabilities, but it’s still a welcome addition. We’re guessing that, much like OneDrive, vivo’s file manager will use AI to scan the file’s contents and name it accordingly.

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The AI-based additions don’t end here, as vivo’s file manager is also getting intelligent file recommendations and organization. The former feature automatically suggests files you might need, such as before or after meetings. Meanwhile, the AI-based organization tool lets you use natural language to group specific files based on your own topic/criteria. The company gives the example of asking the file manager to compile all files related to an upcoming trip. Finally, it looks like vivo will also offer a file manager widget, which displays your frequently used files on your home screen.

It’s worth noting that the AI File Manager is likely a China-specific feature for now. Nevertheless, we hope vivo brings this option to its global software as it genuinely seems to deliver a pretty handy list of features. In fact, I wouldn’t mind if Google grabbed some of these features for its own file manager. I’m also hoping this app and its AI features run completely on-device for maximum privacy.

Do you use any AI features on your phone? 1 votes Yes, I use all of them 0 % I use some AI features on my phone 100 % No, but I would if my phone had AI features 0 % My phone has AI features, but I don't use them at all 0 %

Vivo’s executive also confirmed that the X Fold 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset. The company says this is a customized version of the flagship chip specifically tuned for large-screen foldables. The firm claims that the chip is specifically designed to “enhance multi-tasking, multi-threaded processing, and multi-window rendering capabilities.” Furthermore, vivo says you can expect improved efficiency in “heavy-load” use cases.

Finally, another vivo representative revealed that the new foldable phone will offer a desktop mode when you connect it to an external display. The phone can then be used as a touchpad, while also supporting a mouse and keyboard.

There’s no official word on a launch date, but we’re expecting an unveiling later this month. This means vivo could beat Samsung to the punch, although global availability is another question altogether.

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