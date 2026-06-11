Price hikes are coming for another big Android brand

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Huawei has announced that it’s increasing the prices of its products starting on July 1.

The manufacturer says the hikes are to cover increased manufacturing costs.

Huawei didn’t share specifics about which devices will get price adjustments or to what degree.

We’ve seen rising prices all over the tech space this year, and now, a major Android phone maker is bracing customers for its own price hikes. Huawei’s announced that it’ll start charging more for its products in a few weeks, starting on July 1.

HC Newsroom spotted the announcement on Huawei’s website. As translated in the report, Huawei’s statement says that the incoming price hikes are “to relieve the ever-increasing cost pressure.”

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Prices of components in consumer electronics, particularly storage and RAM, have increased drastically as booming AI data center construction has driven up demand. The companies that make those electronics are passing increased costs on to consumers. Take, for example, Valve, which recently increased the prices of its Steam Deck OLED handhelds by more than 40% “due to rising memory and storage costs.”

Huawei didn’t indicate which specific products would see price hikes. The company’s products aren’t marketed in the US, but it’s a major player globally and the top-selling phone brand in China. HC Newsroom notes that Huawei’s price hikes come after similar moves from brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi, and that Lenovo is eyeing price increases in the coming weeks, too.

Follow