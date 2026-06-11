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Samsung finally brings missing Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S25 series

The unusually large June update is rolling out now with a trio of Galaxy AI tools that were introduced with the Galaxy S26.
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2 hours ago

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus bottom edge
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8.5 June 2026 update for the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea, with an international expansion expected soon.
  • The unusually large update delivers Galaxy AI features that were missing from the first One UI 8.5 update for the S25, specifically Prioritise Notifications, Summarise Notifications, and File Summaries.

Samsung took its own sweet time rolling out One UI 8.5 stable to the Galaxy S25 series. The update did bring Galaxy AI features launched on the Galaxy S26 down to the Galaxy S25 series, but some features remained missing, chief among them Prioritise Notifications and Summarise Notifications. These features were leaked to be coming with the June update for the phone. Galaxy S25 users can now celebrate, as the June update is rolling out and indeed brings these two missing AI features, as well as the File Summaries feature.

Tarun Vats notes on X that Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 8.5 June update for the Galaxy S25 series. The build version is S938NKSUACZF1, and the rollout has begun in Samsung’s home market of South Korea, as usual.

Galaxy S25 series One UI 8.5 update with June 2026 patch
Tarun Vats / X

The update bumps up the Android security patch level to June 2026, but early adopters were quick to note that the update size was unusually large for a security patch bump.

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Tarun Vats notes on X that the update brings the Prioritise Notifications and Summarize Notifications features to the Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy S25 series One UI 8.5 update with June 2026 patch brings missing Galaxy AI features
Tarun Vats / X

Prioritize Notifications ensures that the most important notifications appear at the top of the notification stack. As the name implies, Summarize Notifications summarizes long notification threads into a simple, easy-to-digest notification summary.

X user kwj9809 also notes that the File Summaries feature has also been added to the Galaxy S25:

Galaxy S25 series One UI 8.5 update with June 2026 patch brings missing Galaxy AI features 1
X user kwj9809

The File Summary feature generates short, AI-powered summaries of PDF and TXT files on-device, so you can quickly skim their contents.

While this update is currently confined to the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea, we can expect a broader international rollout covering North America, Europe, and India to follow in the coming week. Galaxy S25 owners can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install once the regional rollout expands.

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SamsungSamsung Galaxy S25Samsung One UI
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