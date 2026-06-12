New leak shows us how Samsung's upcoming foldables could stack up to each other

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has given us a closer look at the upcoming Galaxy foldable phones side by side.

It shows the cover screens of all three phones.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra are expected to launch on July 22 in London.

Samsung is expected to launch its next generation of foldable phones next month. We already know that the company will announce the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a wide-foldable form factor, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra as the successor to the Z Fold 7. Now, we are getting a glimpse of what these form factors might actually look like side by side, thanks to a new leak.

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Prominent leaker Ice Digital has shared a new Weibo post with an image of the screen covers for the upcoming foldable phones. This gives us a clear view of what the different form factors will look like when placed side by side.

These are the screen covers for the outer displays of the three phones. That means, when folded up, the three devices are likely to look something like this. Of course, there will be added width and height from the chassis, buttons, etc, but it’s a good indicator of the cover screen sizes across the lineup.

We can also clearly see the cutouts for the camera and flash placement for the Galaxy Z Flip 8, which seems to be similar to that of the Z Flip 7, albeit with one wide cutout for the cameras rather than the individual camera cutouts seen on the Flip 7.

We’ve previously seen the dummy units of the Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. Most of their specifications have also been leaked. We know that the phones could come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, but some regions are expected to get the Z Flip 8 with the Exynos 2600 as well.

Other leaked specs include a lightweight build for the Z Fold 8, alongside 50MP primary and 50MP ultrawide cameras. The Z Fold 8 Ultra, meanwhile, is expected to come with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, and probably the same 10MP 3x telephoto that we’ve seen on the Z Fold 7.

All three phones are expected to launch at a rumored July 22 event in London.

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