Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: Which should you buy?

Google took its second swing at making a great Wear OS smartwatch in recent years with the launch of the Pixel Watch 2. But the Pixel Watch 2 enters a category that has long been dominated by Samsung with its Galaxy Watches. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are not the newest of the lot, but they continue to be on sale. Samsung’s excellent support allows them to be hot competitors on either side of Pixel Watch 2’s price point. Which one should you prefer? We pit these smartwatches against each other in this Pixel Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro comparison.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: At a glance The Pixel Watch 2 is available in only one size (41mm), while the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in two sizes (40mm and 44mm), while the Watch 5 Pro is available in an even larger size (45mm).

The Pixel Watch 2 uses proprietary bands, while the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro use standard 20mm straps.

The Pixel Watch 2 uses a newer processor and has more storage and RAM than the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The Pixel Watch 2 runs on Wear OS 4.0, while the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro run on Wear OS 4.0 with Samsung's One UI 5 Watch skin on top that supports Samsung Pay and Bixby.

The Pixel Watch 2 offers thorough Fitbit integration, including the ecosystem's reliable sleep, stress, and activity tracking. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro rely on Samsung Health integration alongside Google Fit.

The Pixel Watch 2 uses pogo pins for charging, while the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro use a wireless charging-based connection pad.

The Galaxy Watch 5 44mm and Watch 5 Pro have significantly larger batteries than the Pixel Watch 2, though the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm has the smallest battery.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: Specs

Google Pixel Watch 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Display

Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm: 1.2-inch

AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Always-on display



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Always-on display



40mm: 1.2-inch

Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Always-on display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Always-on display

Materials and finishes

Google Pixel Watch 2 100% recycled aluminum



Active band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium case with Sport Band

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Watch 2 41 x 41 x 12.3mm

31g (without band)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm

33.5g (without band)



40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm

28.7g (without band)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm

46.5g (without band)

Strap compatibility

Google Pixel Watch 2 Proprietary Pixel Watch straps, compatible with first-gen Pixel Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Standard 20mm straps, compatible with both, 44mm and 40mm

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Standard 20mm straps

Chip

Google Pixel Watch 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 (SW5100) with Cortex M33 co-processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Storage and memory

Google Pixel Watch 2 32GB eMMC flash

2GB SDRAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 16GB

1.5GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 16GB

1.5GB RAM

Power

Google Pixel Watch 2 306mAh



USB-C Fast charging cable with pogo pins

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 410mAh

40mm: 284mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 590mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Software

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wear OS 4.0

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Wear OS, upgradable to Wear OS 4.0

One UI 5 Watch skin

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wear OS, upgradable to Wear OS 4.0

One UI 5 Watch skin

Sensors

Google Pixel Watch 2 Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Electrical sensor to measure cEDA

Skin temperature sensor

Barometer

Magnetometer

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Google Pixel Watch 2 5ATM + IP68

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Connectivity

Google Pixel Watch 2 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

2.4GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo/Quasi-Zenith Satellite

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Compatibility

Google Pixel Watch 2 Android 9.0 or newer

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Colors

Google Pixel Watch 2 Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Bay Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active band

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: Graphite, Silver, Sapphire

40mm: Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Black, Gray



Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro were launched in August 2022, so they aren’t the latest smartwatches from Samsung. If you want the latest watch, check out this Pixel Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 6 comparison.

Still, Samsung continues to sell the 40mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. They initially launched with Wear OS 3.5 with One UI 4.5 Watch skin on top but have recently received the update to Wear OS 4 with One UI 5 Watch skin on top. This lets them compete head-to-head against the Pixel Watch 2, which also runs Wear OS 4.

The Pixel Watch 2 has a Google-centric approach to the smartwatch experience, while the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro flex their Samsung ecosystem integration with the One UI Watch skin.

On the Pixel Watch 2, you get robust integration with the Fitbit ecosystem. Google is promising that the Watch 2 will be able to leverage AI to provide personalized insights. You also get a 6-month Fitbit Premium trial. Other exclusive features include Safety Check, which alerts emergency contacts about your location if you haven’t checked in at the end of a timer.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro work best with Samsung phones, as they can tap into several exclusive features such as ECG and blood pressure measurement. You will also get access to Samsung Pay to make payments directly from your watch, and there’s Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant if you want an alternative to Google Assistant.

The end user experience on the Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 series is pretty good.

The Pixel Watch 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 (SW5100) chipset with a Cortex-M33 co-processor. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are powered by the Exynos W930 SoC. As a user, both of these will provide you with a responsive experience, though the higher RAM and storage on the Pixel Watch 2 will give it an edge over the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro over the long term.

Where the Galaxy Watch 5 series shines is on battery life. You can get close to two days of battery life on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 and over two days on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 has a smaller battery that lasts a day.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series enjoys a big lead in battery life over the Pixel Watch 2.

Google also promises a similar one-day battery life on the Pixel Watch 2. We’re conducting in-depth tests to assess this claim.

Beyond these differences, all three watches have a litany of health-tracking features. You can monitor your sleep, workouts and activities, heart rate, stress, and more. You can also use many of the usual smartwatch features such as on-wrist phone calls, texts, notifications, voice assistants, customizable watch faces, always-on display, and more.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: Design The Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have different designs, and as an end user, you may like one more than the other.

The Pixel Watch 2 comes in a single 41mm size with a curved display that looks absolutely gorgeous. The caveat is that protecting it will be a pain (screen protectors are the easiest to apply on flat displays), and at least on the first-gen Pixel Watch, repairing it was not possible. There is Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection, but it will crack on strong impacts.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes (though Samsung no longer officially sells the 44mm size). These variants have a flat edge-to-edge display.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in a single 45mm size with a protective bezel all around. Coupled with the MIL-STD-810H rating, the Galaxy Watch 5 series is easier to protect and also comparatively easy to repair. Sapphire Crystal protects the display, but it can also crack with a strong enough impact.

The Pixel Watch 2’s singular size may not suit all wrist sizes. On the other hand, Samsung accommodates a broader range of wrist sizes, as you can go up to a 45mm casing.

The Pixel Watch 2 has a very round, pebble-ish look. Google uses proprietary straps for a seamless look, but that means you can’t use standard straps. The silver lining is that the straps and watch case are both backward-compatible with the first-gen Pixel Watch. So, thankfully, you can use your older straps on the new Pixel Watch 2 and vice-versa.

Google did release new straps this year, and plenty of third-party straps are available, so you have options, albeit ones that won’t work on your non-Pixel timepieces.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro use standard 20mm straps across all three size variants. This is a boon as you have ready access to an extensive range of third-party straps that also work with analog wristwatches. You will never run out of options here!

Pixel Watch 2's proprietary watch bands are a big con against Galaxy Watch 5's standard 20mm band compatibility.

The Pixel Watch 2 features a protruding digital crown, which helps with on-device navigation. There is also a side button that blends in well within the rounded watch case.

On the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, you have two buttons for assisting with on-device navigation. There is no digital crown here, nor do the watches sport a rotating bezel like some other Samsung watches.

The Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offer 5ATM water resistance and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The standard warranty does not include water damage, so you should still exercise caution.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: Price and colors



Google Pixel Watch 2: Wi-Fi: $350



$350 LTE: $400 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: 40mm, Wi-Fi: $299



$299 40mm, LTE: $349

$349 44mm, Wi-Fi: $329



$329 44mm, LTE: $379 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Wi-Fi: $469



$469 LTE: $499

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants. The Wi-Fi model costs $350, while LTE costs $400. Either version is available in Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. Google pairs these case colors with active bands in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, or Hazel.

The prices mentioned in the list above for the Galaxy Watch series are launch prices. Since the smartwatch is a year old, Samsung has discontinued some variants and discounted the rest.

Samsung currently sells the Galaxy Watch 5 in a single 40mm LTE variant for $198, which is available in Pink Gold color. The Galaxy Watch 5 offers incredible value at this price and is hard to argue against.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has seen a price cut too. You can now get the Wi-Fi variant for $400 and the LTE variant for $430. The pricing is slightly more expensive than the Pixel Watch 2’s, but you also get a bigger smartwatch that lasts for two days easily.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colors, and you can pair it with a Gray D-Buckle Sport, a Navy Sport, a Sand Two-Tone Sport, and a Navy Two-Tone Sport band options.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy Watch lineup has an incredible history, and Samsung’s hold over the market makes sense to everyone who has used these watches. The only thing holding back the Galaxy Watch 5 is its current availability status, as Samsung only sells one variant right now.

If you have a thin wrist or prefer smaller smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 in the 40mm LTE variant is an excellent choice at its discounted price. But stocks may not last for long, so the Pixel Watch 2 will become your de-facto choice unless you want to opt for the Galaxy Watch 6 instead.

For larger wrists or for people who prefer larger smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a great choice. It offers incredible battery life and nails down all the features expected from a smartwatch. There’s enough on offer to justify the slight difference in price over the Pixel Watch 2.

What works in the Pixel Watch 2’s favor are its unique looks and the pure Wear OS experience with Fitbit integration. The promise of AI insights is also alluring. If you own a Google Pixel smartphone, the Pixel Watch 2 will offer a seamless experience.

FAQs

When did the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 come out? The Google Pixel Watch 2 was released in October 2023. The Galaxy Watch 5 was announced in August 2022.

Are the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 waterproof? Both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 feature 5ATM water resistance ratings as well as IP68 ratings. This means they are both safe to wear in the shower and while swimming in depths up to 50 meters.

Can the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 measure blood pressure? The Google Pixel Watch 2 cannot measure blood pressure. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can measure blood pressure in select regions for users with a Samsung phone.

Do the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 work with an iPhone? Neither the Google Pixel Watch 2 nor the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 work with an iPhone.

Do the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 have wireless charging? The Google Pixel Watch 2 does not have wireless charging. The Galaxy Watch 5 has wireless charging and can even be charged wirelessly with the reverse wireless charging feature on Samsung Galaxy smartphones (provided the watch can touch the back of the phone).

Can the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 make calls? Yes, both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can make calls. On Wi-Fi variants, you will need to be in the Bluetooth range of your smartphone to make and receive calls on your smartwatch. These smartwatches have no range restrictions on LTE variants and can independently make and receive calls.

