Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Specs, prices, and more

Samsung’s smartwatch series for 2022 is a clear case of evolution over revolution. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro share several similarities with the outgoing Galaxy Watch 4 line, but improve the facets that matter. The Pro model is particularly interesting, as Samsung’s actively targeting outdoor enthusiasts with new training features and the promise of longer battery life. But how do these two models differ, and how do they stack up against the competition? Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Editor’s note: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was Android Authority’s Editor’s Choice best wearable of 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro: At a glance

Samsung announced two models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on August 10, 2022, at its summer Unpacked event. The two watches share similar core features but differ regarding in niche details and target audiences.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a direct successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. It’s the lighter option and features a more intriguing color palette. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is effectively the same device at its core but includes a thicker, heavier body to accommodate a larger battery. It gets a larger dial, a D-buckle strap, and comes with additional workout-planning features. It also brings some interesting Garmin-inspired training features to the table, which we’ll discuss later. Finally, the Pro model trades the aluminum build used by the base Galaxy Watch 5 models for a titanium body with a protective lip around its face.

Neither Galaxy Watch 5 series model features a physical rotating bezel. All Galaxy Watch 5 offerings now feature a touch bezel with stronger Sapphire Crystal lenses. However, Samsung still sells the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for those seeking a rotating bezel.

Although the Pro model’s monster battery size is a headlining feature, all Galaxy Watch 5 models pack larger batteries when compared to the Galaxy Watch 4. There’s also a new addition to the health tracking kit, namely a skin temperature sensor. Google’s Wear OS 3 with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 continue as the operating system and skin of choice out-of-the-box.

There are two sizes of the Galaxy Watch 5 available — 40mm and 44mm. Both sizes are also available in Wi-Fi-only and LTE guises. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in a single size — 45mm. You can have it with or without LTE as well.

Are the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worth buying?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

All things considered, yes. The Galaxy Watch 5 series builds on several aspects of the already solid Galaxy Watch 4 experience. The last generation was marked in our book among the best smartwatches you could buy and the new series quickly usurped that crown. If you’re a new user, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a more mature, advanced jumping-off point.

Of course, if you already own a 4 series device, it’s worth digging into more details. See our dedicated Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 4 comparison guide. Arguably, the improvements made might not be worth forking out an additional few hundred dollars, at least if you’re not trading in your old watch.

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were visually different, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are fairly similar. As mentioned, both Galaxy Watch 5 models now feature a touch bezel and share core aesthetics. The Pro option gains a larger dial size, bigger battery, and tougher shell than its counterpart. Samsung positions this model as the option for “outdoor adventures.”

Unlike the Watch 4 duo, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are fairly similar in design.

The two Galaxy Watch 5 options share most of the same fitness tracking technology as well. The loadout includes an optical heart rate sensor, an ECG for monitoring heart health, a BIA sensor for surveying body composition, continuous SpO2 monitoring, and a new skin temperature sensor. Both models also feature NFC, built-in GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Despite its improvements, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 isn’t much pricier than its predecessor was at launch. The Galaxy Watch 4 debuted at $249, and its newer sibling asks for $279. An LTE option will set you back an additional $50. Overall, that’s less than most devices from core rivals like Apple and Garmin. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is where things get pricey. It starts at $449 for a Wi-Fi-only option and jumps to $499 for the LTE variant.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Hardware and design

Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

As mentioned, Samsung opted to polish its existing hardware and design rather than reinvent the smartwatch. For those seeking a wholly overhauled aesthetic, you’ll be disappointed to note that the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 are practically the same devices visually and, to an extent, physically.

You can grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with either a 44mm or 40mm lens. The latter is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest option in the range, packing a 1.19-inch 396 x 396 AMOLED screen, a depth of 39mm, and a weight of 29g. The larger Galaxy Watch 5 option packs a 1.36-inch 450 x 450 AMOLED display, with a 43.3mm thickness and a weight of 33g.

Samsung's opted to polish its existing hardware and design rather than reinvent the smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the new kid on the block and replaces the short-lived “Classic” line. It employs a smaller 45mm dial, but still uses the same 1.36-inch display as the standard Galaxy Watch 5. That slightly larger lens makes room for a raised bezel, providing added screen protection from errant knocks.

Like the Galaxy Watch 4, both Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models feature a pair of flatter, longer pushers on their right-hand flanks. Gone are the round knobs used on the Watch 4 Classic. That’s probably a good thing, especially for the Pro model, as you’re less likely to ping the flatter buttons against an object while adventuring.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

While both Galaxy Watch 5 models use standard 20mm watch straps, Samsung has improved the fit of the standard bands. The company claims the improvements aid the accuracy of sensors when monitoring core health metrics. The standard Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a similar sports band option to the Galaxy Watch 4. The Pro model gains a more secure D-buckle band that looks particularly premium and provides a more secure fit.

As for hardware, Samsung finally made battery longevity a core feature. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 packs a 284mAh battery, while the 44mm model uses a 410mAh power pack. The Pro includes a massive 590mAh cell, shading previous Wear OS battery heavyweights. Samsung claims the base models should last for 50 hours between charges.

For the Pro, this number jumps to 80 hours of regular use or 20 hours with continuous GPS usage. Your mileage will vary, though. We weren’t able to quite hit these claims when we reviewed the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung is still using the Exynos W920 SoC it employed last year on the Galaxy Watch 4, with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Fitness, health tracking, and software features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Galaxy Watch 5 series brings the usual list of health-tracking tech to users’ wrists. If you’ve glossed through the Galaxy Watch 4’s specs sheet, many of these features will be familiar to you.

For starters, the Galaxy Watch 5 line sees the return of the “BioActive” sensor array — a trio of sensors for monitoring heart rate, electrical heart signal, and body composition. While it’s the same set of sensors as found on its predecessor, Samsung claims the Galaxy Watch 5 line’s accuracy is improved thanks to a better fit on the wrist. The Galaxy Watch 5 series also features continuous blood oxygen monitoring thanks to an SpO2 sensor.

A new skin temperature sensor uses infrared to sample a user's body temperature fluctuations.

There is one new notable addition to Samsung’s sensor array. The device’s skin temperature sensor uses infrared to sample a user’s body temperature fluctuations. We’ve found this feature helpful on newer Fitbits, as it serves as an early warning for potential sickness. Samsung also leverages the sensor to offer more detailed cycle tracking for women.

Samsung’s also made a point of improving sleep tracking and analysis with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Sleep Scores made a return as well as snore monitoring and and overnight blood oxygen monitoring. The company’s also touts its Sleep Coaching system, which debuted on the Galaxy Watch 4 line. After collecting about a week worth of sleep data, your watch will suggest a month-long guided plan to address any sleep issues. For those in the Samsung ecosystem, SmartThings integration also lets users control smart devices to encourage better sleep hygiene.

On the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you’ll also find training-friendly software features. The Pro model brings GPX route support to download and display routes on your wrist, record new routes, and share them with others. It also features Track Back, a new tool that helps you find your way home if you stray from the path. Finally, the Pro also features turn-by-turn directions, which should further please cyclists and runners on the route.

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Samsung’s Tizen days are well and truly gone. Following the Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 series continues with Wear OS 3. While there’s nothing fundamentally different to note, Samsung has launched the watch with One UI 4.5. Considering that there’s currently a beta program in progress, we expect One UI Watch 5.0 to debut in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.2-inch

Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Sapphire Crystal

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm

33.5g



40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm

28.7 g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm

46.5g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Armor Aluminum case

Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold (40mm only), Sapphire (44mm only)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium case

Black, Gray

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 410mAh



40mm: 284mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 590mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5nm Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 1.5GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 1.5GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 16GB

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE (available in select models)

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wear OS

Samsung One UI Watch

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Android



What are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro alternatives?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The premium smartwatch space is filled with impressive offerings from several companies. Other devices may fit your bill if the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro don’t appeal to you. Here are some of our recommendations:

Apple Watch Series 8 ($399): It’s tough not to recommend the Apple Watch, especially if you own an iPhone. It’s the best smartwatch you can buy for iOS users with seamless smart feature integration and a solid fitness tracking loadout.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus ($449): This is Garmin’s best smartwatch, melding a large OLED screen with the company’s useful health and fitness tracking features. You won’t get the same sweeping list of app offerings found on watchOS or Wear OS, but you do get longer battery life, onboard music playback and streaming support, voice assistant smarts, and on-wrist call features.

Garmin Fenix 7 ($699): The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may be the company’s most expensive watch appealing to outdoor enthusiasts, but those seeking a genuinely rough-and-tumble companion should consider the Fenix 7. You’ll miss out on several useful smart features, including LTE, but gain impressive battery longevity, real-time stamina, race predictor smarts, and TopoActive maps support for serious trail users. Garmin also released a new Garmin Fenix 7 Pro ($799.99 at Garmin) for an even more advanced experience.

TicWatch Pro 5 ($349.99 at Amazon): Mobvoi’s first wearable running the latest Wear OS, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a powerful alternative, especially for anyone who doesn’t have a Samsung phone. The watch features snappy internals, a unique dual-display for saving power, and a useful Digital Crown for navigation.

Fossil Gen 6 ($299): Fossil’s latest smartwatch platform finally received its Wear OS 3 upgrade and is among the best Wear OS picks around. It packs an SpO2 sensor to pad out its health tracking kit and a perkier, more efficient chipset.

Fitbit Sense ($299): Finally, the Fitbit Sense is worth a mention. It’s among the oldest devices on this list (with a new model available), but it comes laden with sensors, including an EDA sensor for measuring stress and a skin temperature monitor. Fitbit also brings excellent sleep tracking to the table, though it won’t offer nearly as many smart features. The Sense 2 is also now available but we weren’t as impressed with the newer model during our Sense 2 review.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (Bluetooth): $279 / £269 / Rs. 28,000

$279 / £269 / Rs. 28,000 Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (LTE): $329 / £319 / Rs. 33,000

$329 / £319 / Rs. 33,000 Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (Bluetooth): $279 / £269 / Rs. 31,000

$279 / £269 / Rs. 31,000 Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (LTE): $329 / £319 / Rs. 36,000

$329 / £319 / Rs. 36,000 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (Bluetooth): $449 / £429 / Rs. 45,000

$449 / £429 / Rs. 45,000 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (LTE): $499 / £479 / Rs. 50,000 Samsung is offering slightly different body and strap colorways for the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 models and the Pro option. See the breakdown below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) Case colorways: Silver

Graphite

Pink Gold Strap colorways: Bora Purple

Graphite

Pink Gold Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) Case colorways: Sapphire

Silver

Graphite Strap colorways: Sapphire

White

Graphite Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Case colorways: Black Titanium

Gray Titanium Strap colorways: Black

Gray

Top Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 questions and answers

Is the Galaxy Watch 5 worth buying? Yes, we certainly think the Galaxy Watch 5 is worth buying. Thanks to the larger batteries and tougher build, it’s great pick for Android smartphone users.

Is there a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Classic? No, Samsung has not launched a Classic model this time around. Instead, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the new range-topper. However, Samsung will continue making the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for those who want a physical rotating bezel.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 support LTE? Yes, you can purchase LTE models of the 40mm and 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Does the Galaxy Watch 5 run Wear OS? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line runs Wear OS 3 with the One UI Watch skin on top.

What's the newest sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5? Samsung introduced a new skin temperature sensor to the Galaxy Watch 5. It uses infrared to monitor body temperature fluctuations.

Is the Galaxy Watch 5 waterproof? Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro feature IP68 and 5ATM ratings.

What straps work with the Galaxy Watch 5? All Galaxy Watch 5 series models work with 20mm straps quick-release straps.

Can you make or answer phone calls with the Galaxy Watch 5 series? Yes, both the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro allow for on-wrist calls via the Phone app.

