The first set of Wear OS 4 wearables is officially here with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. Like last year, the lineup features two distinct devices. This time, that includes a base model and a Classic model featuring a rotating bezel. If you opt for the sporty pick, shop our round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bands.

Buying the right Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bands for your needs For anyone who’s already a fan of the Galaxy Watch line, a closer look at the Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5 shows a lot of similarities. The newest generation still offers a well-rounded smartwatch experience with a sporty aesthetic and a robust fitness-tracking toolkit.

To take advantage of all the device offers, we recommend choosing a band that will stand up to your gym routine. Silicone, for example, is lightweight, flexible, and easy to rinse clean of sweat and grime. Meanwhile, nylon is comfortable for sleep tracking, but not a great pick for regular pool workouts as it takes a long time to dry. Prioritize material, comfort, and style when picking the right band for your device.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bands

Samsung Galaxy Watch Extreme Sport T-Buckle Band: The best silicone Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 band

Samsung

Silicone bands aren’t hard to come by and to be honest, there are plenty of cheaper options than this one on Amazon. However, we love the quick-release button Samsung added to this year’s bands to make swapping straps even easier. This Extreme Sport model features perforated silicone for lightweight comfort with added breathability. It’s also available in three colorways: Pink/White, Graphite/Etoupe, and Green/Black.

Lerobo Silicone Sport 5-Pack: The best budget sport bands

Amazon

At a more affordable price point, Amazon offers a variety of third-party sports bands as well, including this 5-Pack from Lerobo. Like Samsung’s options, the bands feature a no-gap design that allows them to fit right against your watch case. The result is a seamless transition from lugs to bands. The material itself is soft and comfortable but sturdy enough to wear during even the most grueling workouts. It’s also waterproof so you can wash your band clean of sweat afterwards.

Ritche Quick-Release Leather: The best leather Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 band

Amazon

Though not as gym-friendly as silicone, leather provides an upscale look that can help elevate the Galaxy Watch 6. It’s the right pick for anyone looking to utilize the device’s top smartwatch features without advertising its fitness features. These Quick-Release Leather bands from Ritche are made from comfortable, top-grain leather with built-in padding and stitched detailing. They are available in more than 25 colors so you can select the best match for your wardrobe.

Avod Nylon Sport Band: The best nylon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band

Amazon

For tracking stats overnight, we recommend a woven nylon band. This breathable fabric is lightweight like silicone but even more flexible. The velcro closure also allows you to fine-tune your fit. Avod’s bands are highly rated for comfort and durability and won’t take a big swing at your wallet. They’re available in a wide range of colorways including a multicolored stripes.

Olytop Elastic Nylon: Another comfortable pick for sleep tracking

Amazon

Another nylon option is a stretchy elastic loop from Olytop. With a fit similar to an oversized scrunchy, these bands slip on and off without needing to mess with any type of closure. They’re equally comfortable for sleep tracking and similarly priced. Though Olytop doesn’t offer as many color options as Avod, above, shoppers will find a unique leopard print as well as black, green, blue, and grey.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro: The best rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band

Amazon

If you plan on tapping into your device’s dedicated fitness tracking and want to offer the watch a little extra protection, this rugged pick from Spigen is the most durable Galaxy Watch 6 band on our list. Made from shock-absorbent material, the Rugged Armor Pro features a unibody design with a raised bezel for protecting your display. Unfortunately, it’s only available in black.

FAQs

Are Samsung watch bands interchangeable? Yes, Samsung utilizes a quick-release design that allows users to easily replace their out-of-the-box band.

What size band does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 use? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 uses a 20mm quick-release band.

Is

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 waterproof? While not entirely waterproof, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features 5 ATM water resistance making it safe for showers and shallow swims.