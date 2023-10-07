Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Which should you buy?

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now official, with pre-orders starting immediately. Google’s latest watch has a lot in common with its predecessor, though it adds several new sensors and improvements. Can it stand against the mighty Apple Watch? Let’s take a closer look at how they stack up in this Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9 comparison.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Specs

Google Pixel Watch 2 Apple Watch Series 9 Display

Google Pixel Watch 2 Diameter: 41mm

Always-on display

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color



Apple Watch Series 9 LTPO OLED Retina

396 x 484 pixels (45mm)



352 x 430 pixels (41 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 2000 nit brightness

1 nit minimum brightness

Materials and finishes

Google Pixel Watch 2 100% recycled aluminum



Active band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating

Apple Watch Series 9

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Watch 2 Diameter: 41mm

Height: 12.3mm

31g (without band)

Apple Watch Series 9 Diameter: 45mm

45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g



Diameter: 41mm

41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Chip

Google Pixel Watch 2 Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple S9 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U2 chip (Ultra-wideband)

4-core Neural Engine

Storage and memory

Google Pixel Watch 2 32GB storage

2GB of RAM

Apple Watch Series 9 64GB storage

1GB of RAM

Power

Google Pixel Watch 2 306mAh



USB-C Fast charging cable

Apple Watch Series 9 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Software

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wear OS 4.0

Apple Watch Series 9 WatchOS 10

Sensors

Google Pixel Watch 2 Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Electrical sensor to measure cEDA

Skin temperature sensor

Barometer

Magnetometer

Apple Watch Series 9 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Durability

Google Pixel Watch 2 5ATM + IP68

Apple Watch Series 9 WR50

IP6X-certified

Connectivity

Google Pixel Watch 2 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo/Quasi-Zenith Satellite

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Model A2475 (41mm)

Model A2477 (45mm)

LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Compatibility

Google Pixel Watch 2 Android 9.0 or newer

Apple Watch Series 9 iOS 16 or later

Colors

Google Pixel Watch 2 Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Bay Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active band

Apple Watch Series 9 Champagne Gold case / Hazel Active band

Matte Black case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver case / Chalk Active band

Polished Silver case / Charcoal Active band



Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Design

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple and Google have vastly different design languages, starting with the displays. The Pixel Watch 2 has a very similar design to its predecessor, rocking a round body with a relatively small 41mm circular display. While it has the exact same dimensions as the original, it weighs around six grams less. This should make it a bit more comfortable on your wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also sticks to its traditional rectangular design with two size options: 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch Series 9 is a slightly heftier watch, especially if you pick a stainless steel case. It comes in around 32 to 39 grams, depending on the model. This extra heft also makes it feel a bit more expensive and premium. It’s also still plenty comfortable, despite the extra weight.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 2 is arguably the more eye-catching of the two watches due to its comparatively unique design. Nonetheless, the rounded shape also makes it a little harder to scroll through some apps compared to the Apple Watch Series 9’s square display. There’s also more wasted space on the circular screen.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Pixel Watch 2 has thinner glass on its front compared to the original Pixel Watch. This has raised some concerns, as the older watch was already susceptible to damage due to its domed screen. Thinning the glass could potentially exacerbate this issue.

Overall, both watches are equally comfortable and beautiful, despite very different approaches. As you’ll see, a similar concept applies to their software and features.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Google Pixel Watch 2

One of the biggest differences between the Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 is the software behind all of their features. The Apple Watch runs on the watchOS 10 and requires an iPhone to work. In the same vein, the Pixel Watch 2 is based on Wear OS and requires an Android device.

Let’s start by breaking down the Pixel Watch’s best features. Wear OS 4 is easy to navigate, has Google Assistant features baked in, and comes pre-loaded with important apps like Calendar and Gmail. The former makes it easy to view and delete events from your wrist, while the latter lets you quickly reply to, delete, and archive emails.

One of the biggest differences between the Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 is the software.

The watch can also track a variety of health and fitness metrics, including Fitbit ECG for on-demand ECG readings, pace training, heart zone training, SpO2 measurements, and sleep tracking. You even get six months of free Fitbit Premium access with the Pixel Watch 2.

It also makes a major improvement to its heart rate monitoring capabilities. There’s now a multi-path heart rate monitor, which uses multiple LEDs and photodiodes to measure your pulse’s signal from a variety of angles. This results in a more accurate heart rate reading. The sensor also should lead to improved sleep tracking and a more accurate Daily Readiness Score.

The Pixel Watch 2 also incorporates a familiar Fitbit feature: Body Response tracking, made possible by the inclusion of a cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) sensor. Body response tracking works by reading your temperature, heart rate, and electrodermal activity to identify signs of stress. It can then offer you options that will help you de-stress, such as breathing exercises.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Turning to the Apple Watch Series 9, we find arguably the most polished wearable operating system on the market. watchOS 10 sees the return of widgets in the form of Smart Stack. These new info cards replace Glances and can be rotated by twisting the digital crown. There’s also offline map support for Apple Maps, the introduction of follow-up medication reminders, and Apple Fitness Plus custom training plans. There’s also a large library of apps designed exclusively for the Apple Watch.

Apple Health provides a ton of great tools for physical and mental health. There’s also sleep tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, EcG and Afib history, Cardio Fitness and Recovery, Heart data history, Mood Logger, info on time spent in daylight, and many other great features.

Are the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 waterproof? Yes, both watches have an IP68 rating, making them great at the water and dust resistance.

There are also big improvements to Siri for the Apple Watch Series 9. The new Apple S9 SoC adds a new four-core neural engine that can process Siri commands on-device. This means you don’t need a data connection to access health data and control your watch using just your voice. The new chip also enables a new gesture where you tap your index finger with your thumb twice with your watch hand in order to control apps without touching the display.

Probably one of the biggest changes outside Siri would be the new U2 ultra-wideband chip. By adding technology similar to the AirTag, you can now ping your iPhone 15 from your watch and it will navigate you to within 20 feet of its location. The watch also automatically syncs up to the HomePod if you get within four feet of it, giving you suggestions on what to play or presenting you the now-playing screen if you’re already using the speaker.

Unlike the Pixel Watch 2, the Apple Watch Series 9 doesn’t offer any sensor upgrades. That’s not necessarily a big deal, as its predecessor had a ton of specialty sensors, including a Blood Oxygen sensor, ECG, always-on altimeter, and temperature sensor — to name a few. For the complete list, check the spec table at the top of this comparison.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Price and colors

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: $349

$349 Pixel Watch 2 LTE: $399 Apple Watch Series 9 Wi-Fi : $399 and up

: $399 and up Apple Watch Series 9 LTE: $499 and up

The Pixel Watch 2 is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping on October 12. It starts at $349, or you can get the LTE model for $399. You’ll be able to pick it up in your choice of the following: Matte Black Aluminum case with an Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case with a Bay Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case with a Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case with a Hazel Active band

The Apple Watch Series 9 launched back on September 12 and went on sale on September 22. You can pick it up now from all major retailers. The pricing for the 41mm variant is $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $499 for the LTE model. The 45mm variant starts at $429 and will set you back $529 for the LTE version.

Just like the Pixel Watch 2, there are quite a few band combinations you can choose from: Champagne Gold case with a Hazel Active band

Matte Black case with an Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver case with a Chalk Active band

Polished Silver case with a Charcoal Active band

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Which should you buy?

The battle between the Apple Watch Series 9 and Pixel Watch 2 really comes down to your smartphone preference: Android or iOS. Both watches have many of the same core features and sensors, even if their design and software philosophy are worlds apart. Neither watch is going to let you down, though the Pixel Watch certainly has more rivals.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: FAQ

When did the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 come out? The Google Pixel Watch 2 was formally launched on October 4 and will start shipping on October 12. The Apple Watch Series 9 was first announced on September 12 and started shipping on September 22.

Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 work with an iPhone? The Google Watch 2 doesn’t officially work with the iPhone. You can sync Fitbit data but you won’t get notifications and all the other features found when pairing with an Android device.

Can you change the band on the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9? Yes, both watches have removable bands.

What size are the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9? The Google Pixel Watch 2 comes in a single size of 41mm. In contrast, the Apple Watch Series 2 has both a 41mm and 45mm variant.

