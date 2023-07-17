It sure is trendy, but is it worth buying the Apple Watch?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Series 8 is by no means the cheapest smartwatch you can buy. Compared to its contemporaries, it’ll cost iPhone users a good few hundred dollars more than several smartwatches today. But it is among the most feature-packed devices you can place on your wrist, even with the Apple Watch Series 9 lurking just around the corner. So, when considering its strengths, weaknesses, and rivals, is the Apple Watch worth buying?

Is the Apple Watch Series 8 worth its price? The Apple Watch Series 8 launched at $399 for the GPS variant and $449 for the LTE option. The device features a wealth of health and fitness tracking smarts, from an ECG to monitor heart health to an SpO2 sensor to keep tabs on blood oxygen. You’re also getting a new skin temperature sensor to improve menstrual cycle and fertility tracking. Beyond these sensors, the Apple Watch does an excellent job of gamifying health through its activity ring system. The Series 8 also brings a stronger facade and the same price as the older Series 7.

That said, the Series 8 isn’t without its faults. Compared to other smartwatches, its battery life remains a sore point, even with Low-power mode introduced with watchOS 9. There’s also no great technological leap over Series 6 or 7. It’s also no longer Apple’s premier smartwatch, as the Apple Watch Ultra has it beat on feature set, size, and battery endurance.

What about the Apple Watch Ultra? As mentioned above, the Apple Watch Ultra is now the priciest Apple Watch you can buy. At $799, it packs a much larger display, a more rugged body, a programmable Action button, a depth sensor, and an emergency siren as exclusive features. It’s designed for outdoor use and is geared toward those who lead an active lifestyle, and we believe it serves these users well. During our review, we enjoyed its exceptional battery duration, durable body, useful Action button, and accurate GPS performance.

However, there’s no denying that the Ultra is an eye-wateringly expensive smartwatch. It’s double the price of its Series 8 sibling. It’s also a massive device with its 49mm dial. This might dissuade those with smaller wrists from considering one. Those looking for a smartwatch and nothing more likely won’t need the Ultra or have any need for its unique features.

The Apple Watch vs other smartwatches How does it compare to other smartwatches? Well, it’s tough to compare apples with oranges. The Apple Watch is easily the best smartwatch for iPhone users, thanks to its seamless integration with iOS. This alone makes the Apple Watch worth owning. But which other smartwatches come close to troubling the Apple Watch?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series ($199 at Amazon) mirrors the Apple Watch’s fitness features, offering an ECG, heart rate monitor, and a SpO2 sensor. It also packs a body composition sensor, calculating muscle mass, skeletal mass, and other related metrics. It improves on the Galaxy Watch 4 in several areas. It now has a more comfortable fit, a new skin temperature sensor for improved menstrual cycle tracking, and build quality improvements. While it’s incompatible with iPhones, it’s an excellent Apple Watch alternative for Android users.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Meanwhile, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus ($449 at Amazon) is compatible with an iPhone. It’s arguably the most feature-packed and health-focused smartwatch available on the market. It includes Garmin features we’ve grown to love, including Body Battery and solid and reliable fitness tracking. Garmin has also introduced voice assistant smarts and on-wrist call support to the Plus’s already stellar Venu 2 package. It’s currently the only Garmin smartwatch with ECG smarts, too.

Fitbit Sense

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Fitbit Sense

Finally, the best Fitbit is also worth a shout. The Fitbit Sense ($249.95 at Best Buy) packs the broadest feature set of any Fitbit smartwatch. It has an EDA sensor to monitor stress, a skin temperature monitor, and an ECG sensor. Sleep tracking remains Fitbit’s strong point, but Apple has made notable progress in this area. Launched at $299, it was the most expensive Fitbit on the market, but you can now find it much cheaper owing to its age. We’d also recommend it over the Sense 2, which lacks several smart features we take for granted on modern smartwatches.

Is the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra worth buying? The short answer is yes. The Apple Watch Series 8 offers iPhone users an unrivaled experience, especially considering the seamless integration between watchOS and iOS. The Apple Watch Ultra also fills that niche but adds unique features and lengthy battery life for those who enjoy the great outdoors.

Realistically, the Apple Watch Series 7 will still serve you well if you don’t need the new skin temperature sensor on both models, don’t require a rugged outdoor watch, or are content with its battery life. Of course, you must be an iPhone user to take advantage of the Apple Watch models’ features. If you’re not an iPhone user, the answer to this question gets a little more complicated.

The best Apple Watch alternatives for Android users are the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, based on our experience. Samsung’s long-term update commitment makes it the best future-proof device available, while they’re arguably the most balanced smartwatch and health watch combo available for Android users. Falling well under the Ultra’s price, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro provides all the creature comforts of its standard sibling with better battery life and excellent features for hikers.

FAQs

What is the best alternative to the Apple Watch? If you’re using an iPhone, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is tough to beat. If you’re an Android user, going with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 are good bets. Alternatively, the Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense are dark horses if you value deeper sleep insights on a slightly lower budget.

Can I use the Apple Watch if I have an Android phone? No, you can’t pair an Apple Watch with an Android smartphone. You’ll need an iPhone for this. However, if you have both an iPhone and an Android device, there’s no reason why you can’t use the three simultaneously.

What are the Apple Watch's biggest weaknesses versus its competitors? The Apple Watch’s brief battery life and lack of third-party watch face customizations are among its biggest issues.

