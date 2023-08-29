watchOS 10: Release date, features, and what we hope to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

An updated software experience is headed to Apple’s smartwatches in the coming weeks, alongside the launch of the company’s Apple Watch Series 9. Apple provided a sneak peek of watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023 in early June and Apple Watch users have plenty to look forward to when it lands. Find out everything we expect and what we know about watchOS 10 features and expected release.

watchOS 10: At a glance When is it coming out? WatchOS 10 is expected to land alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the company's upcoming September event.

WatchOS 10 is expected to land alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the company's upcoming September event. What's new? WatchOS 10 will bring numerous updates to the user experience including glanceable widgets, redesigned apps, new watch faces, and more. Many popular wellness features will also see upgrades including mental health tools, improved medication management, fitness tracking for cycling, and a beefed-up hiking toolkit for the Apple Watch Ultra.

watchOS 10 release date and name watchOS 3: April 2015

April 2015 watchOS 2: September 2015

September 2015 watchOS 3: September 2016

September 2016 watchOS 4: September 2017

September 2017 watchOS 5: September 2018

September 2018 watchOS 6: September 2019

September 2019 watchOS 7: September 2020

September 2020 watchOS 8: September 2021

September 2021 watchOS 9: September 2022 As is Apple’s custom, watchOS 10 will arrive alongside a new generation of the Apple Watch. This year, that device is the Apple Watch Series 9, set to land at Apple’s summer event. Though Apple has yet to confirm a release date, our expectation is that the event will take place in early September. According to trusted Apple leaker Mark Gurnam, the most likely date is September 12.

Is there a watchOS10 beta?

A beta version of the software is currently available to developers and general users. However, we recommend waiting for the watchOS 10 stable release. The watchOS 10 beta can be installed on any compatible Apple Watch. The profile is visible as a download option on iOS 16.4 in the Watch app on your paired iPhone.

To update to watchOS 10 beta, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, and navigate to My Watch > General > Software Update > Beta updates.

Apple also opened up the developer beta to all developers so you no longer need to pay an annual fee to join the Apple Developer Program. Interested users can now register on the Apple developer website for free.

Not yet finalized, many software beta programs feature critical bugs. As mentioned, we don’t recommend that average users install the watchOS 10 beta on their primary wearable. You will have a better experience sticking with your current watchOS until Apple officially releases a watchOS 10 stable software update.

watchOS 10 features

Thanks to a preview at WWDC 2023 in early June, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect in terms of watchOS 10 features . Most notably, the software will replace Apple’s current Glances with stackable widgets. This change means subsequent navigation and input adjustments, including access to the device’s control center with a push of the digital crown. Most apps will also receive a facelift.

Health tools WatchOS 10 will add mood tracking to help users keep tabs on their mental health and emotional well-being. Apple also announced that ambient light sensors on compatible watches will be leveraged to keep track of users’ time spent outdoors. For children, time spent outdoors can impact the risk of developing nearsightedness.

Fitness tracking On the fitness front, Apple announced major upgrades for cyclists are headed to wrists via watchOS 10. Apple Watches will offer access to new metrics with compatible accessories including speed, cadence, and power. Additionally, Apple Watches will also display Power Zones during workouts. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+ will add the ability for users to create custom training plans for a variety of sports.

Apple Watch Ultra For Apple Watch Ultra users, watchOS 10 will introduce a new 3D compass view with elevation details and markers for cellular reception, plus locations marked for making an emergency call. The device will also provide US trail information and users will have access to topographic maps for viewing contour lines, elevation, and points of interest. Finally, watchOS 10 will bring elevation alerts to let serious hikers know when they’ve reached certain heights.

Other new features There are a handful of additional features already announced to arrive via watchOS 10. Review the list below to find out what else you’ll be able to do with your Apple Watch after the update. New watch faces: Add two new watch faces including one featuring popular Peanuts characters.

Add two new watch faces including one featuring popular Peanuts characters. Workout APIs: Popular training apps will be able to leverage the powerful sensors found in newer Apple Watches to build new tools for sports like golf and tennis. These apps will also be able to import scheduled workouts into the Workout app.

Popular training apps will be able to leverage the powerful sensors found in newer Apple Watches to build new tools for sports like golf and tennis. These apps will also be able to import scheduled workouts into the Workout app. Message playback: View recovered FaceTime video messages on your wrists.

View recovered FaceTime video messages on your wrists. Follow-up medication reminders: Receive a second reminder when you haven’t logged a scheduled medication or supplement.

Receive a second reminder when you haven’t logged a scheduled medication or supplement. Offline maps: Download maps to your iPhones, then use those maps to navigate on your Apple Watch.

Download maps to your iPhones, then use those maps to navigate on your Apple Watch. Enterprise: Access new employee wellness and productivity features including the ability to configure VPNs.

Access new employee wellness and productivity features including the ability to configure VPNs. NameDrop: Easily share contact information by tapping My Card and bringing two Apple Watches face to face.

watchOS 10 compatibility

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE (2022)

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra All devices listed above are compatible with watchOS 10. Additionally, the upcoming Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will also be compatible. An Apple Watch X is believed to be in the works, however, we don’t expect to see the device this year.

watchOS 10: Features we want to see

Though Apple’s preview gave us a great general idea of what to expect from watchOS 10, we also have some additional hopes for the new software.

Smooth, snappy performance The more features and capabilities we load onto our wristwear, the more important software performance becomes. We hope Apple retains a snappy user experience with quick-loading apps, smooth navigation, and minimal glitches.

Battery efficiency Likewise, we are always looking for ways to get more out of our devices between charges. If Apple doesn’t upgrade the line’s battery specs via hardware improvements, we hope watchOS 10 brings more efficiency instead.

Minor updates with big impacts There are a few cumbersome aspects of the Apple Watch user experience that we hope to see ironed out in watchOS 10. These are primarily navigation-related and extremely minor, but impact daily usage. One example is how long you need to hold your digital crown to bypass sleep mode. It may be an extremely niche complaint, but it’s a pain in the middle of the night when you want to access your device quickly, for example, to use your flashlight.

